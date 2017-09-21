WSGW Morning Team Show: September 21, 2017

This last day of Summer (even though the weather is more like middle summer) on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You…

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is back on FM Talk and Sports WSGW 100.5 FM! Tonight, Game One of the 2017-18 season. Follow Spirit hockey all season long with Joey Battaino and Dennis Desrosier on WSGW 100.5 FM, also online and the FM app.

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30 news, Joey Battaino joins Charlie and Dave on the WSGW Morning Team Show to talk Spirit hockey:

(conversation will be posted by 8am)

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Beach Boys “ Fun, Fun, Fun “. On the last day of Summer we thought we would have fun with The Beach Boys. Also, the hot weather is perfect for Beach Boys music.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page