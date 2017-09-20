WSGW Morning Team Show: September 20, 2017
By Charlie Rood
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 4:59 AM

The WSGW Morning Team Wednesday Show with Charlie and Dave and You…

(Charlie Rood)   I usually think FactCheck.org is reliable and generally non-partisan in its approach to fact checking.   I’m sure it all depends on your particular political persuasion.   I did think

 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/09/19/fact-check-trump-makes-misleading-boasts-economy-and-foreign-issues-u-n-speech/683568001/

********************************************************************

The Lions Monday Night Football win on the field was also a ratings win on TV. 

********************************************************************

New Poll now available for you to engage:

WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Michigan Auto Insurance Reform

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Nelson “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection“.   Twins Matthew and Gunnar Nelson are 50.   Yes, the sons of Ricky and Kristin Nelson.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Comments