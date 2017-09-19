WSGW Morning Team Show: September 19, 2017

The Tuesday Morning Team Show on WSGW with Charlie and Dave and You…..

President Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly this morning. Expected live coverage around 10am (dependent on how the schedule flows) on WSGW 790am, plus online and the app.

What will the President say? North Korea will most certainly be referenced. Here is the perspective from USA Today.

********************************************************************

The Lions did proud on Monday Night Football as Charlie and Dave talk about the game: http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/CARII-Lions.mp3 ******************************************************************** A song comparison based on a listener message. For a Wake Up Song, we used Freda Payne “Band of Gold” (she’s 75 today). A listener remembered a few years ago when we talked about a new album from Saginaw native musician, Stewart Francke, and a cover version of the song he included on the album. Here Charlie and Dave talk about the song comparison and play a little of both so you can compare: http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/CARII-Gold.mp3 You can hear full versions of both songs below.

********************************************************************

Is this the future for tennis? A tournament to use electronic line calling only with the only official the chair umpire. What would John McEnroe do?

********************************************************************

President Trump’s son, Donald Jr., is giving up his Secret Service protection. Is that something that the public needs to know?

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Freda Payne “ Band of Gold “. She is 75 today. Here is that full version of Stewart Francke “Band of Gold”: http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Stewart.mp3

