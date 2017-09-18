WSGW Morning Team Show: September 18, 2017

Monday with Charlie and Dave and You on The Morning Team Show…

In the disappoint of the 2017 Detroit Tigers season, we almost had the highlight of the year on Sunday. Here’s how Dan Dickerson and Jim Price described the action, heard on WSGW 790am, celebrating 50 Years of Tigers Baseball Broadcasting:

Charlie and Dave talked about it (includes highlight):

This date in 1927, CBS Radio (then Columbia Phonograph Broadcasting System) made its debut with a network of 16 stations. Today, WSGW 790am is an affiliate with CBS News. This morning, in place of the Art Lewis Show, a special “CBS Radio 90th Anniversary Show” will be broadcast on 790am, also online and the app. Here is a preview: http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/CBS90anniversary2_1801_3887122.mp3

(Charlie Rood) The new College Football rankings are out. I must say, I don’t care about the rankings and don’t generally pay attention. HOWEVER, how does Michigan drop after winning? Pollsters will say it’s because Michigan didn’t play well and win by enough over Air Force. I don’t care. Michigan won the game. And this goes for any team. If a team wins, perhaps they don’t go higher, but they should not go lower. I’m betting most of the voters don’t know what happened in the Michigan game. Perhaps Air Force played its best game ever. Perhaps Michigan had an off day (but still won). Perhaps there were egregious bad calls. Perhaps weather played a factor. Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps… it doesn’t matter. When a team wins, it wins. They should not be punished for victory. The Wolverines fell one spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and Amway Coaches Poll. Michigan is ranked Numer 8 in both.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner plans to sell his company’s controlling stake in the legendary magazine that chronicled the music and politics of the counterculture movement and changed music journalism forever.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Wenner and his 27-year-old son, Gus, the president and chief operating officer of Wenner Media, hope to stay on at the magazine, but it’s a decision for the buyer.

Gus Wenner said in an interview last week that “publishing is a completely different industry than what it was.”

No potential buyers have been named. The company’s other magazines, Us Weekly and Men’s Journal, were sold recently to American Media Inc., helmed by publisher David J. Pecker.

The elder Wenner says he hopes to find a buyer that understands Rolling Stone’s mission.

Stupid Criminal Story! Of course, we think that’s redundant, since you have to be stupid to be a criminal in the first place.

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana man who robbed a gas station made off with food, drinks and cigarettes. What he didn’t steal was gas.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a state trooper arrested 33-year-old Sean Harris on Wednesday after finding him stranded by the side of a two-lane highway with his vehicle out of fuel. Police say the South Bend-area man’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Authorities say Harris was arrested not long after he entered the Lacrosse gas station, implied he had a gun and took the items.

Records show Harris is being held in LaPorte County jail. He made a preliminary appearance Friday in LaPorte County Circuit Court on a felony robbery charge.

Attorney information for Harris was not available Saturday.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bell Biv Devoe “ Poison “. Ricky Bell is 50.

