WSGW Morning Team Show: September 12, 2017

The Tuesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You…
WSGW and Our Loyal Family of Listeners lost a Radio Friend yesterday. Glenn Haege, host of “The Handyman Show”, passed away at age 70 after battling cancer.
Glenn’s show was heard weekends, both Saturday and Sunday at Noon, on WSGW 790am. He’s been a fixture on WSGW since 1999.
Will Detroit be in the news tonight for negative reasons instead of positive as the grand opening of the Little Caesars Arena takes place with a Kid Rock concert? A protest is planned to start at 5:30pm. The sold-out concert starts at 7pm.
“We have an operational plan in case it becomes unruly,” Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Moreno said. “As long as the protesters are peaceful and not blocking pedestrian or vehicular traffic, they are free to exercise their right.”
Wake Up Song of the Day: Maria Muldaur “Midnight at the Oasis“. She’s 75 today.
