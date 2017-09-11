WSGW Morning Team Show: September 11, 2017

On a date to remember, Charlie and Dave and You are together on the WSGW Morning Team Show…

One of the best ways we have found on “9-11” to remember, honor, and engage is this online site “911day.org“. You can find ways to donate, volunteer, teach (great for educators), and stay updated on information. This site is also a link site to help out with hurricane relief.

The Tigers longtime spring training home in Lakeland, Florida, is turned into a Hurricane Irma relief and staging complex.

WSGW and Alpha Media stations nationwide have a direct link to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Irma help.

There are “Positive Hurricane” stories, such as the mom delivering her own baby, and there are the looters and shooters. Charlie and Dave talk about that:

This past Saturday, we enjoyed “Paws in the Park” with You…

Charlie and Dave talked about “Paws in the Park”:

How about some sports fun?

Here’s video of the manager of the Cincinnati Reds, Bryan Price, was engaged in an argument with an umpire in the middle of the 7th inning, when it came time for “God Bless America”. Price paused for the patriotic presentation, then resumed his argument! Though he says the song gave him time to realize it was not the time to get ejected.

Here’s video of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs recovering their own fumble on a second and goal play, but by the time the ball was recovered, it became third down and 93!

******************************************************************** Wake Up Song(s) of the Day: To start the morning, Montgomery Gentry “If You Ever Stopped Loving Me”. For Troy Gentry who died last Friday at age 50 in a helicopter crash. To end the morning, Don Williams “Lord, I Hope This Day is Good”. He passed away last Friday at age 78.

