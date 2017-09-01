WSGW Morning Team Show: September 1, 2017

The 1st day of the 9th month on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You…

As Dave Maurer said, in one day of Tigers trades, we lost two Justin’s and two Upton’s (that would be Justin Verlander and Kate Upton and Justin Upton).

(Charlie Rood) No one should be surprised. Both players had big contracts and had the digit “3” as the first one in their age. The Justin Upton trade was easy. He had an opt-out after this year in his contract and he would have gone somewhere else in free agency. No hard feelings. The Tigers say he was professional since he arrived last year and have nothing but praise for him. It’s the business of baseball.

The Justin Verlander trade was easy and hard. It was easy to understand trading a high priced, 34-year-old pitcher, who probably wanted to play for a contending team in his last few years than a rebuilding team. It’s hard to see a lifelong Tiger go, a Tiger we drafted, nurtured, trained, taught, and built into a staff ace. A pitcher that was the best in baseball when he was at the top of his game. We have rooted for Justin Verlander as a Tiger since his great career started. It would have been fun to root for him as a Tiger until the end.

We will still root for you Justin, unless you’re pitching against us, of course.

Charlie and Dave talked about the trades and played a highlight for each player. JV’s highlight is the 9th inning of his second no-hitter:

You can read and see some of Justin Verlander’s top Tigers moments from the Detroit Free Press.

Longtime Tigers follower, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News writes about the Verlander trade.

Here are the official news releases we received from the Tigers regarding the trades:

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced tonight they have acquired righthanded pitcher Franklin Perez, center fielder Daz Cameron and catcher Jake Rogers from the Houston Astros in exchange for righthanded pitcher Justin Verlander and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

“We’re thrilled to get three great prospects from one of the highest ranked farm systems in baseball,” said Al Avila, Tigers Executive Vice President and General Manager. “All three players are outstanding athletes, and they greatly bolster our minor league system. Perez was the headliner for us, cementing himself as a dominant force in each of his three years in professional baseball. Daz Cameron is someone that we view as one of the highest-ceiling players in the minors. Cameron is a guy that slipped in the draft because of signability concerns, but has always shown flashes of his dad’s play. Rogers plays beyond his years, demonstrating solid pop in his bat while having above average plate discipline, and our scouts have him rated as a reliable receiver behind the plate with an above average arm.

“On behalf of the Detroit Tigers, we sincerely thank Justin Verlander for his remarkable 13 seasons of dedication to the organization,” Avila said. “Justin has been the face of consistency over the course of his career, and a pillar for baseball in the City of Detroit. He is someone who I believe to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We wish Justin all the best as he starts a new chapter in his illustrious career.”

Perez, 19, is ranked as the 32nd-best prospect in MLB and the second-best prospect in the Astros organization according to Baseball America and the 46th-best prospect in baseball and the third-best prospect in the Astros system by MLB Pipeline. Perez has appeared in 19 games, including 16 starts, between Single A Buies Creek and Double A Corpus Christi this season and is 6-3 with a 3.02 ERA (86.1IP/29ER), 78 strikeouts, a 1.14 WHIP and a .220 opponents batting average. The 6-3, 197 lbs. righthander was selected to the Carolina League All-Star Team earlier this season. Originally signed by the Astros as a minor league free agent in July, 2014, Perez has made 50 career minor league appearances, including 36 starts, and is 10-10 with a 3.33 ERA (203.0IP/75ER) and 214 strikeouts.

Cameron, 20, is rated as the ninth-best prospect in the Astros organization by MLB Pipeline. The 6-2, 185 lbs. center fielder has spent the entire 2017 season with Single A Quad Cities and is hitting .271 (120×443) with 79 runs scored, 29 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs, 73 RBI and 32 stolen bases. Cameron ranks fourth in the Midwest League with 73 RBI, while he is tied for fourth with 79 runs scored, 29 doubles and 51 extra-base hits and tied for fifth with 32 stolen bases. Cameron, who was originally drafted by the Astros in the Competitive Balance A round of the 2015 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, GA, has played in 210 games in his career and has a .255 (197×774) batting average with 131 runs scored, 32 doubles, 14 triples, 16 home runs and 110 RBI.

Rogers, 22, is ranked as the 11th-best prospect in the Astros system by MLB Pipeline. In his first full season in professional baseball, Rogers has played in 110 games between Single A Quad Cities and Single A Buies Creek and is hitting .263 (109×415) with 60 runs scored, 25 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 70 RBI. The 6-1, 190 lbs. catcher was originally drafted by the Astros in the third round of the 2016 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Tulane University. In 156 career minor league games, Rogers is hitting .254 (146×574) with 78 runs scored, 35 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 86 RBI.

Verlander, 34, has started 28 games with the Tigers this season and has compiled a 10-8 record with a 3.82 ERA (172.0IP/73ER) and 176 strikeouts. In 13 Major League seasons, all with Detroit, Verlander has posted a 183-114 record with a 3.49 ERA (2511.0IP/975ER) and 2,373 strikeouts. A six-time All-Star, Verlander was selected the AL Most Valuable Player and unanimously voted the AL Cy Young Award winner in 2011. He was also named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2006.

A funny stupid criminal story…

BALTIMORE (AP) — The police response time was quicker than ever.

Two men were arrested after police say they robbed a bar outside Baltimore while off-duty officers were there for a police retirement party.

The Baltimore Sun reports the men allegedly demanded cash from the register at a Woodlawn bar Tuesday evening while a group of officers gathered for a longtime sergeant’s retirement. The officers chased and arrested them.

Baltimore County police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson says 21-year-old Joseph McInnis III and 22-year-old Tyree McCoy face armed robbery, theft and other charges. The Sun reports neither had an attorney listed in online court records.

Monaghan’s Pub owner says it’s odd that someone would attempt a robbery because a precinct station is across the street.

Vinson says the party was for David Neral who has been with the department since 1988.

