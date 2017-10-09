WSGW Morning Team Show: October 9, 2017

On the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You, it’s Columbus Day (observed, as October 12 is the real day)! Or is it? In some places Columbus Day doesn’t exist anymore.

We thought this was interesting for Columbus Day we found in USA Today. “What is happening at the hands of Columbus’ detractors is political, not historical. As his direct descendant and namesake, I should know. Most often, history is not made up of perfect people and evil ones, but of complex people who must be understood in context.”

On Monday mornings, following the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave are usually talking about the Lions, though there wasn’t much to talk about. We do make a reference to the Michigan-Michigan State game, too:

We often talk about how your one vote counts. Here’s a story of how one vote really counted:

MANHATTAN, Mont. (AP) — There’s one person running for mayor of Manhattan, Montana, and he only needs to vote for himself to win. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Glen Clements was the only person to apply to be a write-in candidate for the position on the November ballot. Under Montana law, any other write-in votes won’t be counted because he’s the only registered write-in candidate. If he had applied to be a formal candidate, all write-in votes would be counted. The Navy veteran and geological engineer has lived in the town of about 1,500 people for six years. Clements said his neighbors — the city’s secretary and a police officer — told him no one was running and encouraged him to. He says he’s excited to fill the position that no one else wanted.

We reference WSGW AM and FM as Your News, Talk, and Sports Franchise Stations in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Every day, you get your news, talk, and sports from WSGW AM and FM, and we mean every day. At least, nearly every day. There are various days during the week we don’t have live sports coverage.

But on weekends, it is rare when we don’t have live sports. Yesterday, Sunday, October 8, was the first Sunday since April 2 we did not have any sports broadcasts. For Saturdays, you have to go back to last December when we didn’t have live sports coverage.

Here’s a development in health care…. WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states. That move follows failed efforts by Congress to overhaul the health care system. President Donald Trump has long asserted that selling insurance across state lines would trigger competition that brings down premiums for people buying their own policies. Experts say that’s not guaranteed, partly because health insurance reflects local medical costs, which vary widely around the country. Trump was expected to sign the executive order this week.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Jacskon Browne “Somebody’s Baby“. He’s 69.

