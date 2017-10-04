WSGW Morning Team Show: October 4, 2017

Here we are on a Wednesday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

Fortunately, this weather isn’t headed our way! Did you hear? Winter arrived in the west! In parts of Montana, widespread power outages and downed trees, along with treacherous travel, when an early season snow storm dumped up to 14 inches in places. Interstate 70 was closed in Colorado between Vail and Copper Mountain due to accidents and vehicles sliding off the road. Several ski resorts were excited about the snow!

Are Social Security numbers going to go away and replaced with a safer system? The White House Cybersecurity Czar thinks that would be a good idea. Charlie and Dave talk about the possibility. This starts with Charlie saying “thanks” to Bay County Right to Life Dinner which he emceed last night (runs 5:55)

Warren Buffett told CNBC on Tuesday it’s a “terrible mistake” to eliminate the estate tax as part of the Republican approach to tax reform. Charlie thinks Buffett is terribly wrong (runs 3:06) –

Here is a different take on some of the gun talk we hear in the country. Often, Chicago is referenced as having the toughest gun laws in the county, yet still has the high homicide rate. Wait, says a Chicago Tribune columnist. Dahleen Glanton says Chicago does not have the strictest gun laws in the country and it’s time for gun lovers to stop spreading that lie.

You can read her column at the link above and hear Charlie and Dave and Art talk about it (runs 3:39) –

Here is an “awwww” story…

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later. The Taunton Gazette reports that Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos got married Sept. 9. Each was born on April 28, 1990, at the same hospital in Taunton, about 40 miles south of Boston. The two grew up in communities a few miles apart before meeting through mutual friends in high school. Gomes says she and Bairos figured out they were born on the same day “pretty early on” when they took a drivers education class together and saw the proof on their learner’s permits. She says it was love at first sight.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Stephen Stills and Judy Collins “Everybody Knows“.

