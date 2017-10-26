WSGW Morning Team Show: October 26, 2017

The WSGW Morning Team Show, Thursday edition, with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

WSGW Farm Director Terry Henne tells us, one year ago, MBS International Airport measured about 1 1/2 inches of snow! Yesterday, Denver hit a record high of 84. Today, Denver expects some light snow.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Fats Domino “Blueberry Hill“. This legendary music man died yesterday at age 89.

