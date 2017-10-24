WSGW Morning Team Show: October 24, 2017

A blustery Tuesday Morning Team Show on WSGW with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

Our immediate Saginaw, Bay, Midland Counties are not under and weather issues at this time. Arenac and Gladwin Counties and to the north have Flood Watches. Gratiot County and to the southwest are Flood Advisories. Clare and Isabella Counties and to the west are Flood Warnings.

Wind Advisory also posted to the north.

********************************************************************

The World Series begins tonight with the Houston Astros at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lots of Tigers want Houston to win so Justin Verlander can get that ring. Some Tigers fans like the Dodgers because Curtis Granderson is on the team. And, in our immediate area, with the Loons tied to the Dodgers, that’s influencing fans. Who are you rooting for?

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Easy Beats “Friday on My Mind” Guitarist George Young is dead at age 70. He co-wrote this song. George is the older brother of Malcom and Angus Young of AC/DC. George also co-wrote the John Paul Young (no relation) hit song “Love is in the Air”.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page