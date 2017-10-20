WSGW Morning Team Show: October 20, 2017

Finally Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

While it’s not official at this time, it appears our Detroit Tigers are about to name Ron Gardenhire as new manager. As a Tigers affiliate, and Tigers fans in general, we have interest, as you do, too. Charlie and Dave talk about it (runs 7:28)

Here are links to various stories to read more…

Detroit Free Press: Hiring Ron Gardenhire shows Detroit Tigers stuck between eras

Detroit Free Press: Ron Gardenhire – Meet the Detroit Tigers’ prospective new manager

Detroit News: Henning – Tigers make shrewd move in landing Ron Gardenhire

Detroit Free Press: Adding Ron Gardenhire a good move for Detroit Tigers going forward

TIGERS HAVE CALLED A NEWS CONFERENCE FOR 1PM AT COMERICA PARK

After the 7:30 news, it’s SVSU Football talk with the radio voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm.

After that conversation takes place, a podcast will be posted here by 8am.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Box Tops “The Letter“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, The Box Tops were Number One for 4 weeks, 50 years ago in 1967.

