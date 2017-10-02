WSGW Morning Team Show: October 2, 2017

The WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU on this first Monday in October…

The news surrounding the attack in Las Vegas was more important than anything we were doing on the show this morning. You stayed informed with reports from CBS Radio News, Fox Radio News, and updates from Dave Maurer during our regular WSGW News times.

On Monday mornings during the Lions season, Charlie and Dave have fun with you talking about the Sunday game after the 6:30am news. For many years it’s been more “funny” than “fun”, but so far this year, “FUN”! We always say defense wins championships. So far, so good. You can hear Charlie and Dave talk more about the Lions (runs 7:08):

Lions owner Martha Ford asked the team not to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner. In this Detroit Free Press story, Ford said she would be willing to donate both money and her name to community issues at the heart of the player’s cause.

You thought we had mosquitoes in the Great Lakes Bay Region? How about this story and picture you can see with the link below from the Miami Herald…

A single mosquito trap in Florida caught more than 26,000 of the bugs in just 16 hours following Hurricane Irma. That’s 52 times more mosquitoes than what is usually expected this time of year. Photos of the giant pile of dead skeeters have been circulating on Facebook after the Hernando County Mosquito Control posted the images of the single mosquito trap on Facebook Tuesday morning. The trap caught 10 different species and included both “daytime and nighttime biters,” the agency wrote.

If the manufactures say it wasn’t a difficult switch, why produce it in the first place?

DENVER (AP) – Colorado has rolled out some new pot rules. They ban edible marijuana products that look like gummy bears, other animals, people or fruit. This comes amid concerns about children mistaking them for a favorite treat. The marijuana industry isn’t alone in trying to anticipate what will catch a grabby toddler’s eye. People call Colorado’s poison control hotline thousands of times

each year when kids swallow household cleaners and prescription medications. The state health agency’s executive director, Larry Wolk “Anything that can look like candy is more enticing to kids.” Colorado lawmakers approved the ban on some edible shapes in 2016. At one hearing on the issue, lawmakers were shown packages of gummy candies that contained pot and typical gummy bears and couldn’t tell the difference. The ban went into effect yesterday, but manufacturers had more than a year to prepare and say it wasn’t a difficult switch.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Human League “Don’t You Want Me“. Phil Oakey is 62.

