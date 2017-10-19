WSGW Morning Team Show: October 19, 2017

It’s a 2017 Thursday morning with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show as we feature (selfishly, as Charlie admits), a few memories from this date 10 years ago…..

Ten Years ago, October 19, 2007, I experienced one of the most amazing events in my life. I was on stage at the Temple Theatre performing as the emcee/narrator for the Saginaw Choral Society’s “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” show.

I have a separate post about this experience you can access by clicking here. You’ll find a details of that evening, along with podcast segments of the “Who’s On First” routine, and my story about the most patriotic moment in baseball involving the saving of the American Flag, not kneeling…

Every Thursday morning following the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave are joined by Joey Battaino, voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey on WSGW. This morning included a special guest to talk about the Pink Out game to help fight breast cancer (runs 10:08)

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” as performed by the Saginaw Choral Society, featuring Jim Smerdon and Stan Teliczan:

This song was featured in the Saginaw Choral Society’s “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” show, ten years ago, on October 19, 2007. I (Charlie Rood) was the emcee/narrator for the show. See the link above to another post featuring two more podcasts from that show.

