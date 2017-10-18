WSGW Morning Team Show: October 18, 2017

Hey, it’s Wednesday, with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

Thanks to Pat Johnston for handling the show yesterday allowing me (Charlie Rood) to attend the funeral of my Uncle Jack. He was 95! What an incredible life. You know, my father (his brother) just turned 90 in May. My grandmother (their mother) died when she was 102! I’m praying those longevity genes don’t skip a generation!

The WSGW On-Line Color Tour contest is on! Very soon, we’ll have an online place for you to upload your original fall color pictures. The picture voted best will win a $500 Gift Certificate to Bay Landscaping and Garden Center in Essexville!

In the meantime, if you want to send in your early entry, include your name, city, and phone number, and e-mail to: charlie@wsgw.com

A New WSGW OnLine and App Poll for You…

A story in USA Today on how Priscilla Presley is ready to speak out about Elvis, because:

“There are so many books that have been written about Elvis that (have) so many untruths, fables, myths, altered information, false information, that at this time I would like to clear a lot of that up,” Presley said. “And, to be honest with you, I don’t want somebody else writing my book and doing the same thing to me that they’ve done with Elvis, putting their own perspective in. I want to be the one to do that.”

“Star Wars” fans, did you hear the announcement?

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Hmm. So, what would you name a new “Star Wars” movie that told the story about Han Solo? How about “Solo: A Star Wars Story?” That’s what the people involved with the project came up with. Director Ron Howard made the announcement in a Twitter post to celebrate wrapping up work on the movie. Howard was hired to bring the movie down to safety after the directing team that had been flying the project left. The movie is set for a May, 25, 2018 release.

By his standards, this will be a different kind of weird concert tour…

UNDATED (AP) – “Weird Al” Yankovic says his next concert tour will consist

mainly of songs you barely remember. He’s calling it “The Ridiculously

Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.” Yankovic writes on Facebook he will

do obscure tracks and only a few parodies, with no props, costumes or video

screens. Yankovic says it will not be the kind of show that appeals to everyone

and he’ll go back to concerts featuring fat suits and Segways on another tour.

Yankovic says he’s not trying to talk people out of buying tickets, but they

should be aware that these shows will be “loose, unpredictable, and maybe a

little sloppy.” The tour begins Feb. 27 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Chuck Berry “No Particular Place to Go“. This is his birthdate. You might remember Chuck died earlier this year on March 18. We used to celebrate his birthday every year with a Wake Up Song of the Day. We thought we’d honor his birthdate, at least this year.

