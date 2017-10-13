WSGW Morning Team Show: October 13, 2017

It’s Friday the 13th on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU, and we will be your protection against any bad luck you may face today…

We laugh in the face of Friday the 13th. We willingly walk under ladders! We smash mirrors! Black cats go scat in our path! We’ll open any umbrella indoors!

Yes, Charlie and Dave are your four leaf clover, your horseshoe, your rabbit’s foot!

After the 7:30 news, it’s our weekly conversation with J.J. Boehm, voice of Saginaw Valley State University Football on WSGW (we’ll post it by 8am)

You remember yesterday we had a story about some amazing pictures taken by NASA astronauts that were going up for auction, now through November 2, by the Skinner Auctioneers and Appraisers? There are 445 images from 1961-1972, including astronaut John Glenn’s first image of Earth taken by a human from space. Estimated worth of each photo anywhere from $300-$9000. We thought those prices were pretty low for such significant pictures.

We think that even more this morning as we find out in another auction story, a half-smoked cigar belonging to Winston Churchill sold for $12,000!

BOSTON (AP) — A cigar half-smoked by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during a 1947 trip to Paris has sold for just over $12,000 during an online auction. Boston-based RR Auction says the 4-inch (10-centimeter) cigar was bought Wednesday evening by a collector from Palm Beach, Florida. The buyer’s name wasn’t released. The auction company says Churchill smoked the cigar on May 11, 1947, at Le Bourget Airport. Included in the auction was a photo signed by the prime minister that shows him with the cigar in his hand at the airport. RR Auction says a British airman, Cpl. William Alan Turner, kept the cigar after his crew flew Churchill and his wife to and from Paris. The label on the La Corona cigar from Havana, Cuba, includes Churchill’s name.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Meco “Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Meco was Number One for 2 weeks, in 1997.

