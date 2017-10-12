WSGW Morning Team Show: October 12, 2017

Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show on the actual date of Columbus Day…
Coming up after the 7:30 news, we’ll post here our weekly conversation with Joey Battaino, voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey on WSGW
In case you missed the results from the WSGW Listen to the Mrs. “Potluck Showdown” cooking competition yesterday at the Maytag Store, here are the winners:
- Cheryl Williams of Bay City, “Fabulous Fall Pumpkin Delight” (FIRST PLACE – $200)
- Maureen Thurlow of Gladwin, “Delicious Baked Beans” (SECOND PLACE – $100)
- Errol Burton of Saginaw, “Hot Zesty Corn Appetizer Salad” (THIRD PLACE – $50)
Cash prizes awarded by The Maytag Store ($200, $100, $50). All participants received an apron from Pioneer Sugar.
Here are the other finalists and their recipes:
- Pam Ill of Vassar, “Pam’s Lasagna-Style Spaghetti Pie”
- Donna Mueller of Bay City, “Fall Squash”
- Tim Donovan of Saginaw, “Tater Tot Hot Dish”
- Carol Socier of Bay City, “Wet Burrito Casserole”
- Joan Gerhardt of Saginaw, “Philly Cheese Steak Casserole”
Wake Up Song of the Day: Chris Botti “Blue Horizon“. He’s 55.
