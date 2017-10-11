WSGW Morning Team Show: October 11, 2017

A wet Wednesday with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

Lots of green on the AccuWeather radar screen. We could use a drink of water.

The “Potluck Showdown” is today! This is a fun cooking competition with the WSGW Listen to the Mrs. Show (weekdays 10-11:30am on WSGW 790am). Eight contestants will cook up their recipes at The Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw.

Art Lewis will broadcast at The Maytag Store starting at 9am when the “Potluck Showdown” begins. Ann Williams joins Art at 10am on Listen to the Mrs. Terry Henne will broadcast his Farm Show, too.

The judging is at noon with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place cash prizes awarded by The Maytag Store ($200, $100, $50). All participants receive an apron from Pioneer Sugar.

Here are the”Potluck Showdown” finalists and their recipes:

Pam Ill of Vassar, “Pam’s Lasagna-Style Spaghetti Pie”

Donna Mueller of Bay City, “Fall Squash”

Maureen Thurlow of Gladwin, “Delicious Baked Beans”

Tim Donovan of Saginaw, “Tater Tot Hot Dish”

Carol Socier of Bay City, “Wet Burrito Casserole”

Joan Gerhardt of Saginaw, “Philly Cheese Steak Casserole”

Errol Burton of Saginaw, “Hot Zesty Corn Appetizer Salad”

Cheryl Williams of Bay City, “Fabulous Fall Pumpkin Delight”

(after judging is complete, we will update this post with winner information, which should be available by about 1pm)

We thought we would lighten things up on the poll this week asking you how you think our Wings and Pistons will do this season?

You want your delivered pizza hot and you’ll get it hot, 15 degrees hotter, so says Pizza Hut.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms “Follow You Down“. Guitarist Scott Johnson is 55.

