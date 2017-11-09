WSGW Morning Team Show: November 9, 2017

The Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU and our first taste of winter precipitation and temperatures…

Drivers be prepared! In the Great Lakes Bay Region today, a rain/snow mix is possible later in the morning turning to a snow shower in the afternoon with the potential for squalls that could leave a coating to an inch. Tonight, the low could dip to 18 (record on this date 16 in 1926).

If you have to travel north, Emmet-Cheboygan-Charlevoix-Leelanau-Otsego-Grand Traverse-

Crawford-Wexford-Missaukee have advisories for up to 2-7″ of snow with gusty winds. Antrim-Kalkaska have warnings for 6-9″ of snow with gusty winds.

The Upper Peninsula has snow advisories for most of the counties. Warnings posted for Alger-Luce-Northern Schoolcraft for up to a foot of snow or more and gusty winds.

Food for Families takes a day off today. A good time to remind you…

SPECIAL FOOD FOR FAMILIES NOTE: Saturday, November 18, it’s the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert. This year the concert will be in The Theatre at TheDow Event Center starting at 7:30pm. The concert is free. PLUS, your parking is free with your non-perishable food donation to the WSGW Food For Families campaign for the Salvation Army. Food will be collected at the entrances in the adjacent parking lots to TheDow, including the ramp!

After the 6:30am news, we focused on Veterans Day in this way…

We received an email from Lisa Yoder, a 5th grade teacher at Ithaca North Elementary. Lisa says she listens (thank you) and appreciates the encouragement for our appreciation for our nation. Lisa tries to instill that feeling in her students as well.

Lisa sent to us a few essays from her 5th grade class and their perspective on Veterans Day (runs 4:22). We’ll do a couple more tomorrow, too (after the 6:30 news). Thank you for contacting us, Lisa, and the encouragement you provide your students in honoring our veterans. Great job!

Here is the text of the essays we read:

Dear veterans,

I would like to thank you for all you have done for us: for saving us from fighting, but you are also risking your life for ours. I really thank you for that. I also thank you for serving. All of you risked your life for ours, and we appreciate you doing that for us. Again we would like to thank you for serving.

Sincerely,

Ali M.

Dear Veterans,

Hi! I am a normal common kid, but I think for the wonderful people you are you should get thanks – like how I thank my grandpa for being in World War 2.

All the veterans have saved many lives; yes men and women. I think everyone is awesome for risking their life. I know it was for a reason, a good one too. If you are a veteran, thank you. I appreciate you a lot more than you think I do. I know I’m a kid. Still, I am trying my hardest to thank you.

I would like to not only celebrate those who lived I want to also celebrate those that died. If someone you loved died, I am sorry. I hope you have not lost hope. It will be ok: just keep believing.

I know Veteran’s Day is coming up. I plan to go to the ceremony. I think other people should too. Everyone is there to celebrate our veterans. You can too. Do something to show you care about them!

So I think YOU should thank veterans. They all should get thanks.

Sincerely,

Emalee W.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and the weekly Saginaw Spirit update with broadcast voice of Spirit Hockey on WSGW, Joey Battaino (runs 8:20)

Here’s a fun story about a Detroit Lion player auditioning for the new American Idol.

This is a true, miracle of modern medicine story! A dying boy given new life with the creation of nearly an entire new skin for his body.

This really would be a musical! Good luck trying to figure out what songs to include and exclude!

NEW YORK (AP) – A musical based on the lives of The Bee Gees is in the works.

Rolling Stone reports singer Barry Gibb will be the show’s executive producer.

The widow of Maurice Gibb and the estate of Robin Gibb have given their blessings. Barry Gibb says in a statement, “It’s another adventure for us and a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real

story of us will be told.” Details were not given on a production team or when

or where the musical will debut.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bachman-Turner-Overdrive “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet“. It was #1 for 1 week on November 9, 1974.

