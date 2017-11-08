WSGW Morning Team Show: November 8, 2017

Hey, it’s Wednesday, on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

This is the WSGW Food For Families update! We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. For one more day, the Food for Families location is:

CoPoCo Credit Union, all three branches… In Bay City: 4265 East Wilder Road and 1479 Straits Drive In Saginaw: 3262 Cabaret Trail South… Discover how you can simplify your life with your CoPoCo Visa… You can make your Food For Families donation today at the three CoPoCo Credit Union locations until 5:30pm.

You can also find out more Food For Families information with WSGW online.

SPECIAL FOOD FOR FAMILIES NOTE: Saturday, November 18, it’s the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert. This year the concert will be in The Theatre at TheDow Event Center starting at 7:30pm. The concert is free. PLUS, your parking is free with your non-perishable food donation to the WSGW Food For Families campaign for the Salvation Army. Food will be collected at the entrances in the adjacent parking lots to TheDow, including the ramp!

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, and Art talked about a couple of national election results and discussed the possibility Saginaw voters might get the chance (again) to remove the tax cap (runs

Here is the link to the story of a French woman who wants to become a citizen of the United States but doesn’t want to recite the oath because of the final four words: “So Help Me, God”. (Charlie Rood) I say, “then don’t become a citizen and have a nice day”. What do you say?

Can we still tell potentially sexist jokes? (a commenter on this story, noting it is a “tiny, icy world on the edge”, suggested the name: My Ex-Wife”)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Heads up, armchair travelers. NASA is seeking a nickname for a tiny, icy world on the edge of the solar system that’s the next destination for New Horizons, the spacecraft that surveyed Pluto. New Horizons whipped past Pluto two years ago. Now it’s headed for 2014 MU69 — gobbledygook to even the most die-hard scientists. To lighten the mood as New Horizons aims for a 2019 flyby, the research team is holding a naming contest . The deadline is Dec. 1. MU69 is 4 billion miles (6.5 billion kilometers) away and may actually be two objects, either stuck together or orbiting one another. If so, two nicknames would be needed. The nicknames will be temporary. NASA said Monday that a formal name will come after the flyby.

An update on a story we had yesterday. An update no doubt because the WSGW Morning Team Show talked about it and something had to be done…

UDATED (AP) – Sean Combs now says that he was joking about changing his name to Brother Love. Combs says in an Instagram video he has “come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet.” He adds there was “overwhelming response from the media” and a lot of confusion. He says he didn’t really change his name, and it’s just part of one of his alter egos. He says people can address him by any of his older names “but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, baby.”

Wake Up Song of the Day: Robert Knight “Everlasting Love“. He died yesterday at age 72.

