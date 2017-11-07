WSGW Morning Team Show: November 7, 2017

Waking up on a Tuesday with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

This is the WSGW Food For Families update! We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the Food for Families location for today, a return visit to:

CoPoCo Credit Union, all three branches… In Bay City: 4265 East Wilder Road and 1479 Straits Drive In Saginaw: 3262 Cabaret Trail South… Discover how you can simplify your life with your CoPoCo Visa… You can make your Food For Families donation today at the three CoPoCo Credit Union locations until 5:30pm.

You can also find out more Food For Families information with WSGW online.

SPECIAL FOOD FOR FAMILIES NOTE: Saturday, November 18, it’s the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert. This year the concert will be in The Theatre at TheDow Event Center starting at 7:30pm. The concert is free. PLUS, your parking is free with your non-perishable food donation to the WSGW Food For Families campaign for the Salvation Army. Food will be collected at the entrances in the adjacent parking lots to TheDow, including the ramp!

********************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave had fun talking the Lions beating the Packers on Monday Night Football (runs 4:32)

********************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about the Baseball Hall of Fame “Modern Baseball Era Ballot”, giving players overlooked a second chance to get into the hall. Two Tigers, Alan Trammell and Jack Morris will get consideration. Once again, baseball should be ashamed and embarrassed for leaving out Lou Whitaker (runs 5:29)

********************************************************************

Not the most important story (not even close), but we thought it was funny of how it played out:

UNDATED (AP) — Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Sean Combs is changing his name. Again. The rapper and music producer says he now wants to be known as — wait for it — “Love a.k.a. Brother Love.” And, yes, Diddy says he already knows the name sounds “corny” — but he says he feels he’s a changed man. He announced all this on Twitter over the weekend. And heaven help you if you call him by Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or P. Diddy; he says he won’t answer. Of course, by time you spit out his new name, chances are he will have already passed you by. UNDATED (AP) — One of the most vocal critics of Sean Combs changing his name to Brother Love is the man who claims he is the original Brother Love: pro wrestler Bruce Prichard. Prichard says on his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast he remembers staying at a Holiday Inn in North Carolina in the 1990s at the same time as Combs and his band. He says Combs was “in awe” to meet him. Prichard speculates Combs has “lost all originality” and is “irrelevant,” and he wants to capitalize off Prichard’s fame. Prichard says, “Since he cannot innovate, he has to imitate.”

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Robert Knight “Everlasting Love“. He died yesterday at age 72.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page