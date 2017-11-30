WSGW Morning Team Show: November 30, 2017

The last day of November with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

This is the Final Day for The 2017 WSGW Food For Families Campaign!

We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to make final non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the final Food for Families donation location:

Baynes Apple Valley Farm, 5395 Midland Road (M-47). Discover Michigan Cherry or Maple Caramel Cream Coffee. From 7-9am, call ahead (695-9139) for curbside service! When you make your Food For Families donation, get your Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure and a donut! Donation hours 7:30am-7pm.

Actually, you can make donations anytime by visiting your local branch of the Salvation Army

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talking Spirit Hockey in our weekly update with Spirit broadcaster, Joey Battaino. Spirit have won five in a row overall (7 in a row at home) and will play tonight, Saturday, and Sunday at home. (runs 10:55)

Brand new RocketGrab launched! It’s a great deal on great food!

Remember the famous Ice Bucket Challenge to help raise awareness and funding for ALS? The man who was the inspiration behind it all has passed away.

Remember when Art Lewis took the challenge? Charlie turned it into the Ice TUB Challenge…

Art Lewis Accepts The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Art Lewis accepted an Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness for ALS. Charlie Rood gladly accepted the responsibility of dumping the bucket of water on Art, during #WSGW The Morning Team Show. Art then challenges Jodi K. from 94.5 The Moose, Sheriff William Federspiel, and J.J Boehm #ALSIceBucketChallenge Posted by WSGW on Thursday, August 21, 2014

(Charlie Rood) The elephant in the room is still in the room! You heard the NFL has committed to contribute $100 million over seven years to support social justice issue the players want addressed? The deal DOES NOT address the Star Spangled Banner protests which the owners want solved but lack the backbone to do. How did the owners allow the players to get away with that in this deal? The deal does need to be approved at the next owners meeting in Dallas on December 13. Oooh, heading to the land of Jerry Jones. This could be interesting!

This should make for interesting conversations! A study released by Vanderbilt University saying dogs are smarter than cats. You can read and decide for yourself.

We thought this survey was amusing in its application. It starts out okay, referencing the most popular holiday song of 2017 according to a specific organization. Then, at the end of the story, you find out it was only its songs that were surveyed! A little skewered, don’t you think?!?!

NEW YORK (AP) _ Does it seem like wherever you go lately, you hear “All I Want For Christmas Is You?” It’s the most popular holiday song for 2017, according to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, based on its analysis of streaming and radio airplay data. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” is second, followed by “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow.” Number four is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and number five is “Last Christmas.” The list does not include songs in the public domain, like “Silent Night,” nor

does it include songs from rival performance rights organizations BMI or SESAC.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bing Crosby and David Bowie “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth“. This is the date, November 30, from forty years ago in 1977, when this usual pairing was first broadcast. It was Bing Crosyb’s last Christmas Show as he passed away a month earlier. This song has become a Christmas favorite in its simplicity and beauty. Click for the story behind the song.

