WSGW Morning Team Show: November 3, 2017

Food For Families will reside this weekend Begick Nursery and Garden Center in Bay City. We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the Food for Families location for today:

Begick Nursery and Garden Center, 5993 Westside Saginaw Road (M-84), Bay City. Begick’s Christmas Village Open House is today through Sunday. See biggest and best indoor and outdoor Christmas display in the area. The first 50 visitors each day will receive a free ornament. Begick’s is open Friday from 8:30am-7pm, Saturday 8:30am-5pm, and Sunday 11am-5pm.

You can also find out more Food For Families information with WSGW online.

Look! It’s brand new from… The Beatles….. new, from the Beatles?!?! Yes…..

LONDON (AP) _ Unless you were a member of The Beatles fan club in the 1960s, the only way to have heard their annual Christmas records was through bootlegs. On Dec. 15, Apple Corps will release them for sale to the public. From 1963 to

1969, The Beatles mailed Christmas greetings, jokes and songs on flexi discs to fan club members they called “Beatle People.” “The Christmas Records” boxed set will have the seven greetings pressed onto vinyl singles with the original flexi disc artwork. An accompanying booklet will have reproductions of the fan club’s National Newsletters.

You heard Tigers new manager Ron Gardenhire has filled out his staff for next season? We thought it was interesting that Joe Vavra is listed as “quality control coach”. What the heck is that? Isn’t that a coach we could all use in our personal and professional lives?

Wake Up Song of the Day: Lulu “To Sir With Love“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Lulu was Number One for 5 weeks, 50 years ago in 1967.

