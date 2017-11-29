WSGW Morning Team Show: November 29, 2017

Waking up on a Wednesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

North Korea is at it again, and again, Charlie and Dave review the latest and repeat what has been said and asked before, what now? (runs 5:56)

New Poll for You…..

Monica Lewinsky has a suggestion for a different title for an upcoming TV special called “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal”. Click to find out her idea. And, we are reminded of her quote from 2014: “Sure, my boss took advantage of me, but I will always remain firm on this point: it was a consensual relationship,” she wrote in a 2014 Vanity Fair article. ” Any ‘abuse’ came in the aftermath, when I was made a scapegoat in order to protect his powerful position”

Mark “The Bird” Fidrych provided Tigers fans with fond memories many years ago. It was 2009 when he died in an accident. A wrongful-death lawsuit was filed by his widow. That case has finally been resolved…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ A Massachusetts appeals court has dismissed a

wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the widow of former Major League pitcher Mark Fidrych. Court records show the 54-year-old died of asphyxiation in 2009 after his

clothing became tangled in a spinning piece of a dump truck he was working on. Ann Pantazis filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the makers of the truck and the

spinning component, arguing they did not provide sufficient warnings. The court ruled unanimously Monday the companies did provide warnings and the equipment had no design defects. The court panel says the companies had no legal responsibility to warn of the dangers after Fidrych modified the truck. Fidrych, nicknamed “The Bird,” played five seasons with the Detroit Tigers

before his retirement in 1983.

There is no way he will keep quiet. We will hear from Keith again…

NEW YORK (AP) _ Keith Olbermann says he’s so sure President Donald Trump will be impeached or resign that he is “retiring from political commentary in all media venues.” That means he will no longer do video commentaries for GQ

Magazine; the final one was released Monday. Olbermann points out that there was “no illness, no scandal, no firing” that prompted his leave-taking from GQ.

The ongoing “relationship” between The White House and CNN…

WASHINGTON (AP) _ If someone constantly ragged on you in public, would you show up at their place for a party? Even for Christmas? The answers for CNN are no and no. The cable news outlet says it will skip this year’s White House media

Christmas party. In a statement, CNN says it doesn’t “feel it is appropriate” to celebrate the holiday as an invited guest. But it says it will send a team of reporters to the event to cover any news that comes from it. The response from the White House seems to underscores the beef between the two sides. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted in response “Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from (at)CNN.”

Wake Up Song of the Day: Vince Guaraldi “Linus and Lucy“. From that great “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is scheduled for broadcast tomorrow (Thursday, November 30, on ABC) at 8pm.

