WSGW Morning Team Show: November 28, 2017

Yes, the last days of November on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU, and today the expected high is 56 (record high 65 in 2006), and a year ago on this date it was 50…..

Usually, the Wake Up Song of the Day information is posted at the bottom of daily WSGW Morning Team Page. But it’s at the top this morning because of its special relationship with a man who has had a career taking him out of Saginaw, but Saginaw has never been taken out of him.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Brian d’Arcy James “Michigan Christmas“. This Saginaw native has enjoyed an amazing career in entertainment. This song he debuted at a fundraising event for FNI (Field Neurosciences Institute) at the Temple Theatre in 2003. It was WSGW’s Art Lewis that encouraged Brian to record the song for radio broadcast and Art was the first to play it on his show. Click to read more about the story of the song from Brian’s website. That song led Brian to produce a Christmas CD.

The link to the song itself is that debut performance at the Temple Theatre.

The WSGW Food For Families 2017 Campaign is Nearing Conclusion!

We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the Food for Families location for today and tomorrow:

Maple Hill Nursery, on Eastman Road in Midland, just north of the Midland Mall. A Holiday Savings Event is going on now. Check out specials and store hours at maplehill-midland.com

You can also find out more Food For Families information with WSGW OnLine

