WSGW Morning Team Show: November 27, 2017

The WSGW Food For Families 2017 Campaign is Nearing Conclusion!

We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the Food for Families location for today and tomorrow:

Maple Hill Nursery, on Eastman Road in Midland, just north of the Midland Mall. A Holiday Savings Event is going on now. Check out specials and store hours at maplehill-midland.com

You can also find out more Food For Families information with WSGW OnLine

No, the Lions didn’t play on Sunday, but Charlie and Dave still referenced Lions football and the playoff perspective after the Sunday games were played (runs 2:23)

Hey Tigers Fans! Look at what’s ahead for Detroit Tigers Baseball in 2018!

The Tigers have announced a summer celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship Team! The Tigers will share memories, special events, and commemorative giveaways all season long. Plus, the 1968 Legends 5-Game Series.

A New Contest for you from WSGW and Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning! You can win a Christmas Decorating prize package worth $2000+

A couple of fun football notes from Sunday. One from the NFL and one from the CFL.

The CFL Championship Game, The Grey Cup, was yesterday. Shania Twain was the halftime performer and she arrived for her performance in a very Canadian way.

In the NFL, a Bears fan had a very clever sign voicing his displeasure at Coach John Fox and his desire to have him fired.

Wake Up Song of the Day: It’s a Mannheim Monday as our Christmas Music plays now until the end of the year. Every Monday, we feature Mannheim Steamroller, and this morning, “Deck the Halls“. This is the video that started it all for Mannheim Steamroller and its connection to Christmas music.

The Mannheim Steamroller “An American Christmas” will be broadcast on WSGW 790am on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

