WSGW Morning Team Show: November 24, 2017

It may not be what it used to be, but it’s still Black Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU… and Art Lewis, too!

RIGHT NOW, until 9am, you’ll find Art Lewis at The Maytag Store in Saginaw cooking up FREE omelettes made to order. It’s part of the Black Friday fun and great deals at The Maytag Store!

(photo is Art flipping omelettes in a previous broadcast)

The Maytag Store is also the Food For Families donation location for the weekend! Today, tomorrow, and Sunday, we ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure.

The Maytag Store donation times: Friday until 7pm, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday Noon-5pm.

Charlie and Dave talk about the Lions playing like turkeys on Thanksgiving Day (runs 2:48)

Here is the link to the story Charlie and Dave referenced about Black Friday no longer the prime event.

After the 7:30 news, it was our weekly Saginaw Spirit update with voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 10:10)

The stones keep rolling…..

UNDATED (AP) _ Rolling Stones may not gather moss. But they sure do gather up the “Benjamins” when they’re on tour. The trade Pollstar says The Stones were the top grossing act on the road, based on average gross per city. The latest

tally shows the Stones took in more than $10.2 million. Number two is U2 with

close to $9 million _ and number three is Coldplay with $4.6 million.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bing Crosby “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas“. This day after Thanksgiving starts our Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day selections. This seems appropriate, though it has been looking a lot like Christmas for a couple of months!

