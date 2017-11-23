WSGW Morning Team Show: November 23, 2017–Happy Thanksgiving!!!

November 23, 2017

Pat Johnston filled-in for Charlie Rood on this Thanksgiving Day 2017.

Dave and Pat talked about some of the reasons on why emergency room visits spike on Thanksgiving. Please, be careful today!!!

Pat shared an article by historian Kenneth C. Davis on how the Civil War played a central role in creating the modern day Thanksgiving celebration. It’s an awesome and fascinating read.

And Pat talked about how FDR divided Americans on when Thanksgiving should be celebrated. J. Mark Powell’s piece in the Washington Examiner says to FDR’s “blunder” we finally settled to celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth day of November.

Finally, Dave, Art Lewis, and Pat shared opinions on some of the most common side dishes in the different regions across the country.

