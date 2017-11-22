WSGW Morning Team Show: November 22, 2017

It’s the Wednesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Are you extra busy today preparing for tomorrow? Are you staying home? Do you have to travel? Are you ready for the kids enjoying time off school? Is work schedule different and maybe you get some time to enjoy? If you work in retail, good luck!

By the way, weather will not be a concern for Thanksgiving and the entire weekend. Temperatures may range from mid-30s to mid-40s in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and no weather adversity is predicted for here or the entire state.

The WSGW Food For Familes Campaign takes a couple of days off for the Thanksgiving Holiday! The campaign for 2017 will end soon! We’ll have another update of a final donation location coming up!

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave did a follow up from the talk yesterday of sexual assault, focusing on Detroit Congressman John Conyers (runs 6:26). The Detroit Free Press is calling for his resignation. The Detroit News is calling for an end to secret settlements (links below). Also check out below the convoluted complaint process.

Detroit Free Press Editorial

Detroit News Editorial

Here are the basics of the complaint process on Capitol Hill, according to Democratic Representative Jackie Speier, who has introduced a bill to eliminate confidentiality agreements and enact reforms on how complaints are handled:

First, 30 days of counseling on workplace rights and the administrative procedures with the Congressional Office of Compliance

Second, the victim must sign a nondisclosure agreement before undergoing mediation for another 30 days

Finally, another 30-day cooling off period before a formal complaint can be filed

Here’s the new poll for YOU…

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Partridge Family “I Think I Love You“. David Cassidy, dead at age 67, yesterday.

