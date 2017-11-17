WSGW Morning Team Show: November 17, 2017

Finally, it’s Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

This is the WSGW Food For Families update! We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the Food for Families location for today, tomorrow, and Sunday:

Maple Hill Nursery, 2672 North Eastman Road, in Midland. The Annual Christmas Open House is going on now through Sunday. See a large selection of Pre-lit Christmas Trees from 2 to 12 feet, along with wreaths, light sets, garland and ornaments. You can walk through the big selection of toys from Melissa and Doug. Find wind chimes, gazing globes, garden statuary, grills, patio furniture, and much more, when you make your Food For Families Donations at Maple Hill Nursery, today from 8am-7pm.

You can also find out more Food For Families information with WSGW online.

SPECIAL FOOD FOR FAMILIES NOTE: Saturday, November 18, it’s the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert. This year the concert will be in The Theatre at TheDow Event Center starting at 7:30pm. The concert is free. PLUS, your parking is free with your non-perishable food donation to the WSGW Food For Families campaign for the Salvation Army. Food will be collected at the entrances in the adjacent parking lots to TheDow, including the ramp!

After the 7:30 news, the final SVSU report of the year as Charlie and Dave talk with the voice of Cardinals football, J.J. Boehm. We’ve enjoyed these conversations every Friday after the 7:30 news, all season long (runs

You heard the U.S. House passed a tax plan yesterday? Here are some of the highlights and you can click the link for more…

For Individuals:

The current seven brackets would be compressed to four: 12%, 25%, 35% and 39.6%

The standard deduction for a married couple would increase from $12,700 this year to $24,400 next year.

The child tax credit would be increased from $1,000 to $1,600, and be available to couples earning up to $230,000, up from $110,000 now

Deductions for state income taxes, medical expenses, mortgage interest on second homes and other expenses such as disaster losses, tax-preparation fees and teachers’ costs for classroom supplies would be eliminated

Charitable contributions could still be deducted by those who itemize.

Business changes:

The top corporate rate would drop from 35% to 20% next year

The United States would move to a system that only taxes the domestic income of companies based here, rather than their global income

Those who report business earnings on personal rather than corporate returns, such as sole proprietors people in partnerships, would get a new 25% top rate for some of their income

Wake Up Song of the Day: Debby Boone “You Light Up My Life“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Debby was Number One for 10 weeks, 40 years ago in 1997.

