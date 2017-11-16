WSGW Morning Team Show: November 16, 2017

This third Thursday in November is Great American Smokeout Day as noted on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

Yep, the 40th Anniversary of The Great American Smokeout, started by the American Cancer Society in 1977. Here’s some help from the ACS to help you quit (or some one you love).

********************************************************************

This is the WSGW Food For Families update! We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the Food for Families location for today, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday:

Maple Hill Nursery, 2672 North Eastman Road, in Midland. The Annual Christmas Open House is going on now through Sunday. See a large selection of Pre-lit Christmas Trees from 2 to 12 feet, along with wreaths, light sets, garland and ornaments. You can walk through the big selection of toys from Melissa and Doug. Find wind chimes, gazing globes, garden statuary, grills, patio furniture, and much more, when you make your Food For Families Donations at Maple Hill Nursery, today from 8am-7pm.

You can also find out more Food For Families information with WSGW online.

SPECIAL FOOD FOR FAMILIES NOTE: Saturday, November 18, it’s the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert. This year the concert will be in The Theatre at TheDow Event Center starting at 7:30pm. The concert is free. PLUS, your parking is free with your non-perishable food donation to the WSGW Food For Families campaign for the Salvation Army. Food will be collected at the entrances in the adjacent parking lots to TheDow, including the ramp!

********************************************************************

With retailers such as Amazon and Walmart offering to make deliveries to your home, and even IN your home when you are not there, Charlie and Dave talked about a story that may make you think twice before engaging these services… what about liability (runs 4:05)

Click for the story from the Detroit Free Press

********************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, our regular Thursday Saginaw Spirit report with the radio voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 8:20)

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen “Smoke, Smoke, Smoke“. This third Thursday in November is the Great American Smokeout!

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page