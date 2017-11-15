WSGW Morning Team Show: November 15, 2017

Starting the day, on the first day of the firearm deer season, on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

This is the WSGW Food For Families update! We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the Food for Families location for today, a return visit to:

Millars Appliance, 721 North Euclid, Bay City. Black Friday is now at Millars! Get 40% off all brands, including top brands such as: Amana, GE, Maytag, Viking, Bosch, Samsung, Toshiba, and Panasonic! Discover great savings when you make your Food For Families Donations today at Millars Appliance between 9am-6pm.

You can also find out more Food For Families information with WSGW online.

SPECIAL FOOD FOR FAMILIES NOTE: Saturday, November 18, it’s the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert. This year the concert will be in The Theatre at TheDow Event Center starting at 7:30pm. The concert is free. PLUS, your parking is free with your non-perishable food donation to the WSGW Food For Families campaign for the Salvation Army. Food will be collected at the entrances in the adjacent parking lots to TheDow, including the ramp!

For the 34th year, PNC Financial Services Group reports its annual Christmas Price Index. This is the cost of each gift in The 12 Days of Christmas song.

Charlie and Dave reviewed the story (runs 6:00)

New Poll for You…..

It may not be as “bombshell” as Donna Brazile and her memoirs, but President Obama’s Vice-President, Joe Biden, has released his memoirs, and among things, he says the former president discourage him for running for the top spot (repeatedly).

Charlie, and Dave, and Art broke it down (runs 4:44)…

Wow! Talk about a sports controversy. Honduras is accusing Australia of using drones to spy ahead of a crucial World Cup Soccer playoff match!

Astronauts have come a long way since Tang…

UNDATED (AP) _Astronauts on the International Space Station are getting a

mouth-watering haul with the latest delivery from Earth – pizza and ice cream. A

commercial supply ship arrived there yesterday, two days after launching from

Virginia. Besides equipment and experiments, the Orbital ATK capsule holds

chocolate and vanilla ice cream for the six station astronauts, as well as

make-your-own flatbread pizzas, with ingredients including sauce, cheese,

pepperoni, anchovy paste, tomatoes, pesto and olive oil.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Petula Clark “Downtown“. She’s 85 today!

