WSGW Morning Team Show: November 14, 2017

This is the WSGW Food For Families update! We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the Food for Families location for today, a return visit to:

Millars Appliance, 721 North Euclid, Bay City. Black Friday is now at Millars! Get 40% off all brands, including top brands such as: Amana, GE, Maytag, Viking, Bosch, Samsung, Toshiba, and Panasonic! Discover great savings when you make your Food For Families Donations today at Millars Appliance between 9am-6pm.

You can also find out more Food For Families information with WSGW online.

SPECIAL FOOD FOR FAMILIES NOTE: Saturday, November 18, it’s the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert. This year the concert will be in The Theatre at TheDow Event Center starting at 7:30pm. The concert is free. PLUS, your parking is free with your non-perishable food donation to the WSGW Food For Families campaign for the Salvation Army. Food will be collected at the entrances in the adjacent parking lots to TheDow, including the ramp!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Stephen Bishop “It Might Be You” (the theme from Tootsie). He’s 66.

