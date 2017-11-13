WSGW Morning Team Show: November 13, 2017

It’s Monday again (we just can’t stop ’em) on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

It’s on “off day” for Food For Families. A good time for this reminder:

SPECIAL FOOD FOR FAMILIES NOTE: Saturday, November 18, it’s the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert. This year the concert will be in The Theater at TheDow Event Center starting at 7:30pm. The concert is free. PLUS, your parking is free with your non-perishable food donation to the WSGW Food For Families campaign for the Salvation Army. Food will be collected at the entrances in the adjacent parking lots to TheDow, including the ramp!

A Lions victory for Charlie and Dave to talk about after the 6:30 news (runs 4:33)

Find out how to win $100 and $50 Gift Cards with WSGW and Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning. You have to listen for a specific sound and then call. When you click to find out more, you can hear that sound!

We thought this was very amusing…

ALTOONA, PA. (AP) – A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments. They apparently heard she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana. She tells the Altoona Mirror she was mentioned in the media as being eligible to certify medical marijuana users, and then her office phone started ringing off the hook. It was primarily men on the line. The thing is, she’s an OB-GYN who only treats women.

(Charlie Rood) I say the doctor should prescribe the men their marijuana provided they undergo an exam first!

CONGRATULATIONS to the WSGW and Bay Landscaping and Garden Center “OnLine Color Tour” contest winner:

Nick and Beth Turbull of Birch Run

Thanks to everyone who posted pictures and voted!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Fishbone “Everyday Sunshine“. Walter Kibby is 52 (trumpeter and vocals)

