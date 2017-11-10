WSGW Morning Team Show: November 10, 2017

Veterans Day is November 11, but we honor Veterans this morning on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

(Charlie Rood) I hope you fly your flag in respect for Veterans Day. I hope you fly your flag everyday. The picture is my flag on the front of my home.

This is the WSGW Food For Families update! We ask you, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to listen for updates (and posted here on the WSGW Morning Team page) on where you can go to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need. All donations are collected by the Salvation Army for distribution. In return for your donation, you receive a copy of the all-new Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure. Here is the WSGW Food for Families location for today, tomorrow, and Sunday:

Wohlfeils Ace Hardware, 5818 State Street in Saginaw, Where Personal Service Still Exists… Shop now and save on Ariens Honda and Cub Cadet snowblowers. See this areas biggest display of Stihl Power equipment. Pick up your winter supplies to handle the ice and snow. You can make Food For Families donations at Wohlfeil’s: Friday and Saturday from 8am-6pm/Sunday from 10am-4pm

SPECIAL FOOD FOR FAMILIES NOTE: Saturday, November 18, it’s the annual Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert. This year the concert will be in The Theatre at TheDow Event Center starting at 7:30pm. The concert is free. PLUS, your parking is free with your non-perishable food donation to the WSGW Food For Families campaign for the Salvation Army. Food will be collected at the entrances in the adjacent parking lots to TheDow, including the ramp!

To honor Veterans, you might remember yesterday after the 6:30am news, we focused on Veterans Day in this way…

We received an email from Lisa Yoder, a 5th grade teacher at Ithaca North Elementary. Lisa says she listens (thank you) and appreciates the encouragement for our appreciation for our nation. Lisa tries to instill that feeling in her students as well.

Lisa sent to us a few essays from her 5th grade class and their perspective on Veterans Day. We read two yesterday (click to hear/read if you missed) and we read two more this morning (runs 6:40).

Thank you for contacting us, Lisa, and the thank you for the encouragement you provide your students in honoring our veterans. Great job!

Here are the texts of the student messages we read:

Veterans Deserve Thanks

by Josh B.

Thank You Veterans, you gave up so much for us. You had to leave behind friends, family, and loved ones just to go fight for us.

The Veterans probably thought of their family constantly or when they could. When they did think of home, they were probably really sad, and longing to see them again. When the Veterans left, they might have missed a great deal of family experiences, like they might have missed their son’s or daughter’s birthday, or if the kids went to college. Moreover, Veterans could have died in the battle field. Veterans might be the bravest people I’ve ever known because they fight for us, and missed family time.

Veterans didn’t just leave behind their family, but they were also risking their lives, not just for us but, for the whole United States. When they walked into battle, they were also walking into danger. Danger that wasn’t, “Oh No, my phone just died!” It was more like “Take Cover!” Numerous people chose to walk into War for Americans like us. The Veterans weren’t going into battle for the fame or the glory; no they were thinking about protecting America. “CHARGE!!” After that word was shouted there was no turning back from the big obstacle that lay ahead of them. It was hard but, the Veterans took the challenge head on!

The Veterans not only risked their lives but, they were risking their lives miles, and miles from home. Since the Veterans were far from home they probably had terrible communication. It could have taken days just to get a letter to their wives and children saying that they are doing fine. Now I don’t know about you but, I would have been worried sick! I think that it’s very sad that Veterans have to serve miles away from their families. For the Veterans I give them my thanks.

I took a survey and 100% of 5th grade agrees with me that Veterans deserve our thanks. Thus, before the day is over, thank a Veteran. O.K?

From Parker W.

Cruel! It is cruel to attack the U.S.A. Thankfully we have veterans to protect us. They could have died, that’s why they deserve thanks.

Veterans deserve thanks for everything they have done. They left their homes and family. I did a survey and all the people agreed with me that Veterans deserve thanks. People have lost family members in the wars. That is so sad. Veterans help the country; they risk their lives, and leave their homes and family’s.

Veterans have earned our gratitude by working out every day. I’m not kidding when I say it’s hard because they could pass out while training all day long. I bet someone has passed out before too. The veterans do tons of push-ups every day! Wow. That’s impressive!

They could die at any time in the wars. You could be eating lunch and all of a sudden have to go to war. The enemies have guns too. So you could get shot. The war takes a long time to do. Sometimes you probably wouldn’t sleep for a couple days straight. The Veterans could starve because the wars takes a long time. They would run out of supplies.

Without veterans, the U.S.A wouldn’t be what it is today. Obviously veterans deserve thanks. Go to the Gratiot County Veteran’s Day ceremony in Ithaca. If you can’t go to that one, find one near you.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk SVSU Football with J.J. Boehm, voice of the Cardinals, who are preparing for the final game of the season this Saturday (runs 8:24)

Today is DEADLINE to Vote in the WSGW and Bay Landscaping of Essexville “OnLine Color Tour Contest”

Wake Up Song of the Day: Elton John “Candle in the Wind 1997” (his tribute song to Princess Diana). It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Elton John was Number One for 14 weeks, 20 years ago in 1997 (and first two weeks of 1998).

