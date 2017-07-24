WSGW Morning Team Show: Monday, July 24, 2017

Highlights from Charlie Rood and Dave Maurer…..

Just announced… there will be a sequel to the “Wonder Woman” movie. Actually, the bigger announcement would have been if there wasn’t going to be a sequel!

Lemonade stands run by kids aren’t just shut down in the USA. Officials in London are apologizing for this incident.

Here’s an update on a story from a recent WSGW Morning Team Show! Remember the story of a man in Toronto who built a staircase in a local park for $550 after the town said it would cost $65,000?!?! The town tore the staircase down and will build a new one for a lot less than $65K

And yet another update on a story from a recent WSGW Morning Team Show! (Charlie Rood) I was recently very concerned about the changing of history I’ve known all my life. I’m still dealing with the change of the “Monitor vs Merrimack” to the “Monitor vs Virginia”, and the change of Pluto no longer being a planet. Now, I was faced with a History Channel story suggested Amelia Earhart did not go missing, but was captured by the Japanese. NO! I’m already intelligence challenged and don’t need changes in history about stuff I learned all my life for further proof. Well, it turns out, the Amelia Earhart story is getting a second look. It may be that the mystery of her disappearance lives on and I’m safe from that change. Now, as long as Jimmy Hoffa is never found, I’ll be okay!

Did you watch the Discovery “Phelps vs Shark” on Sunday? Were you thinking Phelps would be in the water swimming against the shark and then disappointed when that didn’t happen? Some people were not happy!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Linkin Park “One Step Closer“. We heard of the suicide death last week of lead singer, Chester Bennington. Linkin Park has set up a tribute website. Users are greeted with resources for dealing with suicide.

