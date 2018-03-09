WSGW Morning Team Show: March 9, 2018

The Friday Morning ahead of the time change weekend on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

This is your final reminder from the WSGW Morning Team Show, that Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. Before you go to bed Saturday night or officially at 2am on Sunday, turn your clocks ahead one hour. Remember, we Spring Forward and Fall Back!

Even though electronic devices are supposed to change automatically, you might double check. This is the time change that if it doesn’t happen properly, you’ll be late for everything.

Take time to check batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. Perhaps just change the batteries to be sure. A small price to pay for life saving devices.

******************************************************************

After the news at 6:30, Charlie and Dave talk about “the talk”, as President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet. Who saw that coming? If you say you were not surprised by this, then you are lying! (runs 5:33)

******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave referenced this weekend starting Daylight Saving Time. USA Today had a “10 Fun Facts” about Daylight Saving Time you may have not known. Plus, the state of Florida shows overwhelming bipartisan support in its legislature to make their state the first to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time.

******************************************************************

On St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in Bay City, along with the parade on Sunday at 2pm, it’s the St. Patrick’s Day Races presented by Catholic Federal Credit Union. WSGW is a proud sponsor.

A Leprechaun race for the kids, a 5K run, an 8K run, and a 5K walk, plus a Fitness Expo and some giveaways.

Get Race Information and Sign Up Today Online!

******************************************************************

Three stories of irony for you…

GLADEWATER, Texas (AP) – A boat parade in Gladewater in East Texas had to be called off. There was too much water. Heavy rains caused flooding along the Sabine River. Organizers say they’ll reschedule.

(UPI) — Organizers of the Big Cheese Festival in England apologized to attendees after running out of a key ingredient for the celebration — cheese. The organizers were inundated with complaints on social media after the event unexpectedly ran out of cheese, despite promising “a plethora of the finest international cheesemakers and mongers showcasing their amazing cheeses.” Organizers said in a Facebook post that the weather prevented some cheese vendors, as well as some of the performers, from attending.

(Hartford Courant by David Owens) – Hartford man due in court to answer a charge of stealing a car apparently stole a car to get to court, police said. Jonathan Rivera, 25, was at Superior Court in Hartford to answer a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle involving the theft of a car in Hartford. As he waited to appear before a judge, Hartford Parking Authority agents scanning license plates for parking violators got a hit on a white 2014 Subaru Legacy parked near the courthouse. The license plates had been reported stolen and the car itself had been stolen from Newington because a key fob was left in it, police said. Police kept an eye on the car, and when Rivera left court, got in and tried to drive away, they moved in and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.

******************************************************************

Russian President Vladimir Putin admits he lied to First Lady Melania Trump. He says everyone lies about this. Do you?

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, veterans homelessness – http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Eye-Friday-1.mp3

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Paul Mauriat “Love is Blue“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Paul was Number One for 5 weeks, 50 years ago in 1968.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page