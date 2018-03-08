WSGW Morning Team Show: March 8, 2018

We are humbly proud to say this is the Award Winning WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

While our immediate area will have another day of light snow at times that could accumulate 1-2 inches, the Thumb Counties of Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac are under a Storm Warning until 6pm for the potential of 10″!

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has honored WSGW with the following Awards:

1st Place: Morning Show, Breaking News (Saginaw Township Officer Shot), Investigative Story (Riverfront Saginaw)

Merit: Breaking News (Halfway House Shooting), Feature (Saginaw Song), Sportscast

WSGW was also recognized as Station of the Year

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk about the awards, saying it’s YOU that share our success, too. (runs 4:49)

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave engage the regular Thursday Saginaw Spirit report with voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino. (runs 8:59)

The Saginaw Spirit have clinched a playoff berth and tickets go on sale on Monday with no price increase for this first round of the playoffs!

Did you ever think you would hear these words in your lifetime? From the Wall Street Journal, the United States is likely to overtake Russia to become the world’s largest oil producer.

It was just last week Reuters had a report of U.S. crude oil production shattering a 47-year output record in November, and anticipation that record will be broken again soon.

Amazon says it has solved the mystery of Alexa breaking out with weird laughs at random intervals for some users.

Are you ready for new flavors of M&M’s?

According to Delish.com (click to read more), you can now buy for a limited time only at select retailers, Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Mint M&M’s. All three candies will hit stores nationwide on April 1.

photo by Julia Smith/Samantha Netkin

Look who says he’s going to retire, after he scores “Episode IX”.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, the “Vet 50” (the fastest growing veteran owned businesses) http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Eye-Thursday-1.mp3

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Monkees “I’m a Believer“.

