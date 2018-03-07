WSGW Morning Team Show: March 7, 2018

A Wintry Wednesday of Weather on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Through today and tonight, snow at times, accumulating 2-4 inches. Perhaps another inch or two on Thursday.

Advisories for snow into the early afternoon to the immediate south, including Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Clinton Counties for another 3 inches on top of the 3 already on the ground.

Warnings in place for Livingston and Oakland, already with 6 inches on the ground to get another 3.

The northern half of the Lower Peninsula, from Arenac north (but not including Gladwin) will have advisories later today until Noon on Thursday for upwards of 5-8″.

(charlie rood) I’m not surprised we have the story of a 20-year-old man from Oregon who has filed a lawsuit accusing Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart of “age discrimination” for refusing to sell him a rifle. Both companies recently decided not to sell guns to buyers under 21.

Charlie talked about this after the 6:30 news. (runs 4:56)

The man is essentially saying the law says 18-years-old is the minimum age to buy a gun, and since you won’t sell me a gun, you are breaking the law.

It’s a point I was recently making regarding what private businesses can and cannot do. A point a listener disagreed with me. You can click to hear that discussion. (runs 8:26)

I support private businesses making their own decisions on how they want to run their business. I support Dick’s and Walmart. But, going back to my point, we know that is not always the case since government steps in from time to time and mandates what a business must do.

My point was government stepping in forcing the baker to sell a cake to a gay couple when he didn’t want to based on religious beliefs. Is the government going to step in and force Dick’s and Walmart to sell this 20-year-old man a gun? I doubt it.

A new poll introduced for you…

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Art checked out the story of House Democrats calling for ethics investigations into lawmakers who sleep in their offices, saying the “unsanitary” practice is an abuse of taxpayer funds. (charlie rood) My favorite part of the story is the statement that office sleepers “reflect negatively upon the decorum and credibility of the House as a body and as an institution”. I think that ship has already sailed in too many other ways!!! (runs 3:16)

A man has been convicted of sexism in a public place for the first time under a new law in Belgium.

A man trying to run away from police gets hit by his own car. You can see the video.

No doubt Mr. Ed would appreciate what Nebraska is doing regarding horse massaging –

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ There are plenty of options for people looking for a

massage in Nebraska, but if you’re a horse, you’re out of luck. Nebraska doesn’t have a single licensed equine massage therapist, and lawmakers who recently chipped away at regulations governing various other professions blame an expensive and rigorous process that even includes the prospect of jail time for violators. Horse massage sounds quirky, but it’s a common practice in much of the country for high-performance horses, helping to increase their range of motion and relieve tension. Under the measure being debated this week in the Legislature, Nebraska would join 13 other states that don’t require licenses for massaging a horse. Obtaining an equine massage therapist license in Nebraska requires a veterinarian degree in addition to and more class hours than it takes to become a human massage therapist.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, a Vet who does Shakespeare –

Wake Up Song of the Day: Taylor Dane “Tell it to My Heart“. She is 56 today.

