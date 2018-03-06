WSGW Morning Team Show: March 6, 2018

It’s Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

We’ll call it nuisance snowfall over the next several days. A little here and a little there. Maybe a total of 4-5 inches, but in small amounts. Temps hanging in the mid 30s.

Caution for slippery road conditions! As usual, it’s these little amounts that can cause the most problems.

******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about a busy legislative agenda, counting 29 bills introduced just from last week in the Michigan House and Senate. Charlie thought it seemed like a lot of bills for one week, and wondered if all had to have specific legislative action. (runs 5:51)

This was from a story outlined in the Detroit Free Press by Kathleen Gray. Here is the list of bills from last week (to compare from the entire first quarter of 2017, a total of 770 bills were introduced):

HB 5639: Require the Secretary of State’s office to issue a vehicle identification number and title for vehicles assembled by individuals. Sponsor: Rep. Brett Roberts, R-Charlotte.

HB 5640-5643: Expand the criteria for operating a vehicle at railroad crossings and modify the definition of a train and on-track equipment. Sponsors: Reps. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, Tim Greimel, D-Auburn Hills, Tim Sneller, D-Burton.

HB 5644: Develop procedures for how a voter can spoil and revote an absentee ballot. Sponsor: Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville.

HB 5645: Allow a support dog in courts to help witnesses. Sponsor: Rep. Tom Barrett, RPotterville.

HB 5646: Require the Secretary of State’s office to work with the U.S. Social Security Administration’s death file to update voter registration. Sponsor: Rep. Julie Calley, R-Portland.

HB 5647: Allow for the use of handheld dental X-ray machines. Sponsor: Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso.

HB 5648: Eliminate local wetland mitigation bank fund advisory boards. Sponsor: Rep. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville.

HB 5649: Include instruction on basic voter education and training in school civics courses. Sponsor: Rep. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores.

HB 5650-5651: Exempt vehicles in motorcycle processions from parking violations. Sponsors: Reps. John Chirkun, D-Roseville, Patrick Green, D-Warren.

HB 5652-5653: Modify how retirement allowances for judges and state employees are determined. Sponsors: Reps. John Reilly, ROakland Township, Eric Leutheuser, R-Hillsdale.

HB 5654: Modify the allocation of money for counties and local law enforcement from medical marijuana excise taxes. Sponsor: Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond.

HB 5655-5657: Modify the definition of “consumptive use” for water withdrawals and impose an excise tax on bottled water from a non-municipal source. Sponsor: Rep. Yousel Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor.

HB 5658: Allow the admissibility of prior acts of sexual crimes as evidence in criminal proceedings. Sponsor: Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia.

HB 5659: Expand mandatory reporting requirements for child abuse or neglect to coaches and volunteers. Sponsor: Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Paw Paw.

HB 5660-5661: Increase the penalties for possession of child pornography. Sponsors:

Reps. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, Diana Farrington, R-Utica.

HB 5662: Eliminate the requirement to wear a helmet and protective eyewear while operating an off-road vehicle for towing a fishing shanty on or off the ice. Sponsor: Rep. Curtis VanderWall, R-Ludington.

HB 5663: Eliminate the age categories on the tax on retirement pensions. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 5664: Designate a portion of I-96 as the Officer Mason Samborski Memorial Highway. The Oak Park police officer was killed in the line of duty in 2008. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Wittenberg, D-Oak Park.

HB 5665-5667: Restore good time system for all prisoners and eliminate disciplinary credits. Sponsors: Reps. Martin Howrylak, RTroy, David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids.

HB 5668 and 5678: Exempt prescribers from having to review a patient’s prescription history before prescribing a schedule 2 through 5 controlled substance while the patient is in end-of-life hospice care. Sponsors: Reps. Bronna Kahle, R-Clinton and Michele Hoitenga, RManton.

HB 5669: Define the appropriate forms of identification that can be used to obtain a ballot and vote including: a driver’s license or state identification card, passport, military photo ID, tribal ID or student ID. Sponsor: Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis.

HB 5670: Create the Michigan broadband investment act. Sponsor: Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township.

HB 5671: Modify the description of an armed robbery in criminal law. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 5672: Designate a portion of M-15 in Oakland County the Deputy Eric Overall Memorial Highway. The Oakland County sheriff’s deputy was hit and killed on Thanksgiving Day last year. Sponsor: Rep. Jim Tedder, R-Clarkston.

HB 5673: Designate a portion of U.S. 23 as Trooper Larry Forreider Memorial Highway. The Michigan State Police trooper was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Alpena in 1974. Sponsor: Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine.

HB 5674: Eliminate language in the Medicaid expansion bill that relates to limiting the program when costs exceeds savings. Sponsor: Rep. William Sowerby, D-Clinton Township.

HB 5675: Enact a cap for damages from a motor vehicle liability lawsuit. Sponsor: Rep. Jason Sheppard, R-Temperance.

HB 5676: Expand the definition of membership in the school aid act to include students engaging in internships and work experiences. Sponsor: Rep. Brandt Iden, R-Kalamazoo.

HB 5677: Modify the appeals process and reduce penalties for employer or employee to contest an Employment Security determination in an unemployment benefits case. Sponsor: Rep. Martin Howrylak. R-Troy.

HB 5679: Prohibit students who are public school employees to participate in the district’s retirement system. Sponsor: Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Stugis.

Senate bills

SB 842: Provide for hospices to establish a policy for the disposal of controlled substances. Sponsor: Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida.

SB 843: Modify allowable truck weight limits to up to 80,000 pounds. Sponsor: Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren.

SB 844: Extend the date on which the criminal justice policy commission expires. Sponsor: Sen. John Proos, R-St. Joseph.

SB 845: Modify how to verify facts before a claim of compensation is made to a crime victim. Sponsor: Sen. Tom Casperson, R-Escanaba.

SB 846: Modify the compensation for the executive director of a health endowment fund so that the pay does not exceed what the Senate Majority Leader and the Speaker of the House earns, which is $95,985. Sponsor: Sen. Joe Hune, R-Gregory.

SB 847: Eliminate the medical examination requirement for people who are considered disabled by the department of Veterans Affairs and who are seeking non-duty disability retirement. Sponsor: Sen. David Knezek, DDearborn Heights.

SB 848-870: Create the budget bills that cover all education-related and non-education departments. Sponsors: Sens. David Hildenbrand, R-Lowell, Mike Green, R-Mayville, Darwin Booher, R-Evart, John Proos, R-St. Joseph, Goeff Hansen, R-Hart, Jim Stamas, R-Midland, Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford, Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, Marty Knollenberg, R-Troy, Mike Nofs, R-Battle Creek.

SB 871-880: A package of bills to prevent sexual abuse against children, including extending the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits and criminal charges to 30 years past a person’s 18th birthday; expanding the number of people who have to report complaints to include coaches and volunteers and increasing penalties for failure to report; prohibiting public institutions or governmental employees from claiming governmental immunity, and increasing penalties for possession of child pornography. Sponsors: Sens. Margaret O’Brien, R-Portage, David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights, Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, Kenneth Horn, RFrankenmuth, Marty Knollenberg, R-Troy, Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing.

SB 881: Modify the exemptions for water pollution standards for tailings disposal facilities, for waste generated from mining. Sponsor: Sen. Tom Casperson, R-Escanaba.

SB 882: Provide for an exemption from the Open Meetings Act for school boards devising preventive security planning. Sponsor: Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights.

SB 883: Provide appropriations for the Natural Resources Trust Fund. Sponsor: Sen. Darwin Booher, R-Evart.

SB 884: Create a tax on entertainment and earmark the distribution of funds. Sponsor: Sen. Coleman Young II, D-Detroit.

SB 885: Revise the requirements for schools seeking a waiver to start classes after Labor Day. Sponsor: Sen. Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake.

******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave got into a recent survey regarding U.B.I., Universal Basic Income. It’s a concept that’s been around for a while, but there was a recent survey showing 48% of Americans support some sort of U.B.I. (runs 5:36)

******************************************************************

The Opening Day Starter has been named! No, not for our Tigers, but it’s a fun story we have from the Detroit Free Press Wire Services…..

Given his choice of a franchise stalwart who suffered through the worst of times, or a recent import who pushed the Houston Astros over the top to a championship, manager A.J. Hinch opted for the latter when choosing his openingday starter. Hinch said Monday on the Astros’ TV broadcast that he will hand the ball to Justin Verlander on March 29 as the club begins defense of its first World Series title, a decision – choosing among former Cy Young Award winners – that any manager would love to have. Verlander, 35, won all five of his starts – and posted a 1.06 ERA – after his Aug. 31 acquisition from the Detroit Tigers. He was also the American League Championship Series MVP after giving up just one run in winning both ALCS starts. He’ll get the nod over Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner who won 14 games and returned to All-Star status last season. Keuchel, 30, is eligible for free agency after this season and debuted in Houston in 2012. Now, they are favored to return to the World Series thanks to enjoying the services of Verlander for a full season and the addition of right-hander Gerrit Cole, acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Verlander, the 2011 Cy Young winner and MVP, has seven top 10 Cy Young finishes to his credit, and has won 188 games with 2,416 strikeouts. He’s under contract for the next two seasons at $28 million annually.

******************************************************************

Here’s a strange story of a 32-year-old woman reportedly refusing to leave her college dorm room at New York’s Hunter College. Despite not being enrolled in any classes at the school for nearly two years, she’s remained in the dorm and has racked up $94,000 in residence hall chargers. Hunter College has taken legal action. The woman says she’s not leaving.

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, hear about a hotel chain hiring veterans, and spouses, too.

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Zombies “Time of the Season“. Hugh Grundy, the drummer, is 73.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page