WSGW Morning Team Show: March 5, 2018

The first full week in March is underway on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

A little touch of winter may come our way Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential of a couple inches of snowfall each day. Spring arrives (on the calendar at least) Tuesday, March 20.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about a report from the Federal Trade Commission that indicates it’s the younger generation more vulnerable to crimes than the older generation. That’s different from what we usually hear. (runs 3:54)

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave followed up the Friday WSGW Morning Team Show segment of Academy Award predictions with the results. We welcomed Pat Johnston into the studio because he won! (runs 7:33)

We chose seven categories and finished this way:

Pat 4-3

Art 3-4

Ann 2-5

Dave 1-6

Charlie 1-6

Also, we referenced a an opinion piece in USA Today about “blockbuster” movies never seeming to win and the proposal for a new Academy Award category.

Is it possible you might have to pay $3.00 extra per ticket for a concert or sporting event in Detroit?

Kathleen Gray Detroit Free Press USA TODAY NETWORK LANSING – The cost of concerts and sporting events in Detroit would get even pricier under a bill introduced last week in the state Senate. A $3-per-ticket excise tax would be charged on all entertainment-related tickets at venues with 5,000 or more seats in cities with a population of at least 500,000. Detroit is the only Michigan city that would qualify. The money would be distributed back to the city with one-third going to hire more police officers, one-third for firefighters and one-third for more emergency medical personnel. Sen. Coleman Young II, D-Detroit, introduced the bill as a way to raise money for critical services in the city. But his proposal is unlikely to get a hearing in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives. “This is not a tax for revenue raising purposes,” Young said. “I’m levying it so police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel can provide their services at an optimal rate.”

When you think of the invasive species we have in Michigan…..

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Researchers studying invasive Burmese pythons in Florida came upon something they’d never seen before: an 11-foot-long python had consumed an entire deer that weighed more than the snake itself. The wildlife biologists tracking the slithery creatures stumbled upon bloated snake in Collier Seminole State Park, and when they moved the creature it began regurgitating a white-tailed deer fawn. Related SearchesPython Devours DeerPython Eating Deer Biologist Ian Bartoszek told the Naples Daily News that the fawn weighed 35 pounds; the snake 31.5. “We were sitting there just trying to process that an animal this size could get its head around what turned out to be a deer,” Bartoszek said. “It’s surreal to see that in the field.” Bartoszek said it was the largest python-to-prey weight difference he had measured. Burmese pythons, which can grow nearly 20-feet long, were brought to South Florida as pets in the late 1970s. They were released into the wild, and have become a problematic invasive species. White-tailed deer are an important food source for Florida’s endangered panthers, so the researchers are concerned the pervasive snakes could also impact the health of the big cats. If the snake had been left in the wild, it would have digested the entire deer, Bartoszek said. He said the predator-to-prey size ratio stunned his team. “It showed my team and myself what we were actually dealing with out there, what this python is capable of,” he told the newspaper. ******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, Veterans and Medical Marijuana.

Wake Up Song of the Day: On the morning after the Academy Awards, we have the Best Original Song Oscar Winner, “Remember Me“, from the animated movie “Coco”.

