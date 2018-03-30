WSGW Morning Team Show: March 30, 2018

It’s Opening Day Take Two on the Friday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

While we are not as focused on Opening Day as we were yesterday, we still have some fun! Yes, Charlie is wearing the jersey again. This time, a picture of the name and number. The jersey was a gift. Number 10 is the number Charlie wore through most of his Little League and High School Baseball playing.

SPECIAL WSGW PROGRAMMING NOTE for FRIDAY, MARCH 30, 2018….. Regarding the Tigers and the Good Friday service Due to the cancellation of the TIgers game yesterday, it will be played today and broadcast starting at 12:45pm on WSGW 790am. That means the broadcast of the Good Friday service from Horizons Conference Center will be on WSGW 100.5 FM, starting at 1pm (until 2pm). It’s a broadcast you can also hear online or the FM App (download from app store and google play). The Rush Limbaugh show will be preempted for that hour.

At Comerica Park, you will find some new food offerings. After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave focused on food with the writing of Dana Sulonen of the Detroit Free Press and her five favorite new food offerings. (runs 2:48)

Yesterday for Opening Day after the 6:30am news, Charlie presented his “Tigers 2017” highlights, because you can’t start the 2018 Baseball Season until we remember the 2017 season. In an “instant replay”, we have it for you again, but this time after the 7:30am news (runs 8:20)

YOU CAN WIN

Two-Night Stay at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island

The WSGW and Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island

“Grand Getaway” Contest

Registration starts Tuesday, April 3

Listen to Win on WSGW 790am and 100.5 FM

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, Veterans in Colorado offering armed guard expertise –

****************************************************************** Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers TV guy, Mario Impemba, joins us on the radio for his “Mario’s Minute”, an update, memories, and general Tigers fun! Today, a Tiger that had one of the most unusual off-season occupations – http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Mario-2.mp3

Wake Up Song of the Day: Will Smith “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit it“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Rick was Number One for 3 weeks, 20 years ago in 1998.

