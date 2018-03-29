WSGW Morning Team Show: March 29, 2018

It’s Opening Day for Detroit Tigers Baseball on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

If you are heading to the game, gates will open at 11am. You can visit the Tigers website for traffic information and updates.

GameDay Coverage 12:15pm on WSGW 790am. Tigers sponsors this season include:

Your Local Auto Owners Insurance Agents, including – Mayan Agency in Merrill, MidValley Insurance in Saginaw, Plum Harris Agency in Bay City, Rummel Agency in Frankenmuth/Caro/Saginaw

Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware, 5818 State Street, Saginaw, Where Personal Service Still Exists

Express Stop

Labadie Buick Cadillac GMC

DCECU

Lingle Equipment Company in Saginaw, I-75 and M-81

******************************************************************

Here are the Tigers pregame festivities for the Home Opener today:

Gates Open Two Hours Prior to First Pitch (11am); Fans Encouraged to Enter Ballpark Early on Opening Day (then, 30 minutes prior to the first pitch)

Detroit Tigers Leadoff Video

Introductions of the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates players, managers, coaches and staff.

Honor Guard Introduction – U.S. Joint Color Guard, representing all branches of The United States Armed Services.

U.S. Joint Color Guard, representing all branches of The United States Armed Services. Military Flyover – Four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. National Anthem – Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, Chrisette Michele .

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, . Ceremonial First Pitch – 1968 World Series Champion and World Series MVP, Mickey Lolich .

1968 World Series Champion and World Series MVP, . Interview with Mickey Lolich – conducted by the in-park host.

conducted by the in-park host. Game Ball Delivery

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m.

******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, we can’t start the 2018 Baseball Season until we remember the 2017 season.

Charlie presents “Tigers 2017” (runs 8:20)

******************************************************************

Here is the Tigers Opening Day Roster:

PITCHERS (12): Matthew Boyd, Buck Farmer, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene, Joe Jiménez, Francisco Liriano, Daniel Norris, Warwick Saupold, Daniel Stumpf, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson, Jordan Zimmermann

CATCHERS (2): John Hicks, James McCann

INFIELDERS (5): Miguel Cabrera, Jeimer Candelario, Niko Goodrum, José Iglesias, Dixon Machado

OUTFIELDERS (5): Nicholas Castellanos, JaCoby Jones, Mikie Mahtook, Leonys Martin, Victor Reyes

DESIGNATED HITTER (1): Victor Martinez

******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, as we prepare to start a brand new baseball season, we have to end the Ontario Hockey League season, with our Saginaw Spirit out of the playoffs with a loss last night. We have our season ending conversation with voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 8:59)

******************************************************************

After the 8:30am news, it’s your Morning Team Tigers predictions for 2018.

(podcast posted by 9am)

******************************************************************

Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers TV guy, Mario Impemba, joins us on the radio for his “Mario’s Minute”, an update, memories, and general Tigers fun!

Today, the Tigers original Opening Day in 1901

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan might be facing this generations “Agent Orange” –

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Fogerty “Centerfield“. Our traditional song for the Opening Day of Tigers Baseball!

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page