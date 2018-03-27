WSGW Morning Team Show: March 27, 2018

It’s a Saginaw Spirit Playoff Tuesday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Art and YOU…..

****************************************************************** We are having fun celebrating our Saginaw Spirit Hockey Team in the Playoffs vs Sault Ste. Marie in the first round. Art Lewis is with us early at the Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shoppe on Michigan at State in Saginaw along with Saginaw Spirit personnel. After the 6:30 news, Art Lewis had his first Spirit Report: (runs 3:48)

We’ll have Spirit reports after the 6:30 and 7:30 news

******************************************************************

Have you seen the Michigan Basketball response to Sister Jean of Loyola-Chicago? Meet Mary Belle Hicks, the 10o-year-old grandmother on one-time Michigan player, Jalen Rose. The Wolverines play against Sister Jean’s team in the Final Four on Saturday, 5:30pm on WSGW 790am.

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, “American Corporate Partners” helping Veterans move from military to civilian life –

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Genesis “Invisible Touch”. Tony Banks is 68.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page