WSGW Morning Team Show: March 27, 2018

It’s a Saginaw Spirit Playoff Tuesday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Art and YOU…..
******************************************************************
Have you seen the Michigan Basketball response to Sister Jean of Loyola-Chicago? Meet Mary Belle Hicks, the 10o-year-old grandmother on one-time Michigan player, Jalen Rose. The Wolverines play against Sister Jean’s team in the Final Four on Saturday, 5:30pm on WSGW 790am.
******************************************************************
WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.
Today, “American Corporate Partners” helping Veterans move from military to civilian life –
Wake Up Song of the Day: Genesis “Invisible Touch”. Tony Banks is 68.
Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page