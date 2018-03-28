WSGW Morning Team Show: March 27, 2018

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk about how scientists are ruining a long loved tradition for parents – Rubber Ducky time with the youngsters in the bathtub! That rubber ducky might be dangerous! (runs 5:03)

Just for fun, here’s the famous song from Sesame Street

New OnLine Poll for You…

We are ready for Tigers Opening Day tomorrow and our broadcast at 12:45 on WSGW 790am. Today, we begin our season long presentations of “Mario’s Minute”. This is when Tigers TV guy, Mario Impemba, joins us on the radio every weekday morning at 8:45am for a minute of Tigers Baseball insight, memories, and updates.

This morning, Mario talks about the Jack Morris, the Opening Day Ace –

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, the Veterans Tax Fairness Act helps wounded Veterans impacted by a severance pay tax inappropriately applied –

Wake Up Song of the Day: Lady Gaga “Just Dance“. She is 32. This was her debut single from 2008 that hit #1.

