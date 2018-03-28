WSGW Morning Team Show: March 27, 2018
The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk about how scientists are ruining a long loved tradition for parents – Rubber Ducky time with the youngsters in the bathtub!   That rubber ducky might be dangerous!  (runs 5:03)

Just for fun, here’s the famous song from Sesame Street

New OnLine Poll for You…

WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers 2018

We are ready for Tigers Opening Day tomorrow and our broadcast at 12:45 on WSGW 790am.    Today, we begin our season long presentations of “Mario’s Minute”.   This is when Tigers TV guy, Mario Impemba, joins us on the radio every weekday morning at 8:45am for a minute of Tigers Baseball insight, memories, and updates.

This morning, Mario talks about the Jack Morris, the Opening Day Ace –

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”.   It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans.   This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, the Veterans Tax Fairness Act helps wounded Veterans impacted by a severance pay tax inappropriately applied –

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Lady Gaga “Just Dance“.   She is 32.   This was her debut single from 2008 that hit #1.

