WSGW Morning Team Show: March 26, 2018

The final week of March is underway on a Monday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

*****************************************************************

Week Two Begins Today! Good Luck!

*****************************************************************

Michigan Final Four Fun as Charlie and Dave recap the weekend victory – (runs 3:36)

*****************************************************************

With the Tigers Home Opener (and season opener) on Thursday, the Monday Morning Comedy Corner featured the baseball classic Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First” (runs 4:59)

*****************************************************************

What the heck? Remind me to “steer” clear of the O’Neill area of Nebraska…

*****************************************************************

A little GasBuddy information about gas prices for you, from Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis.

Average retail gasoline prices in Michigan have risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.71/g yesterday Gas prices yesterday were 43.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 22.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 26 in Michigan have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.27/g in 2017

$1.96/g in 2016

$2.46/g in 2015

$3.68/g in 2014

$3.77/g in 20 “The jump at the pump has continued unabated over the last week as oil prices have rallied and the typical spring fever starts to grip energy markets, causing gas prices to continue to accelerate,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The Great Lakes led the region as the region cycled one step closer to the final summer-spec gasoline in the last week, and with the change, a price rise that was passed on from the wholesale to retail level, pushing their prices to tie for the highest prices in a couple years. Much of the rest of the country also saw prices rise, albeit a tamer rise. As March wraps up, gas prices are going out like a small lion, but there may be a larger lion looming in the weeks ahead. The surge at the pump is by no means over just yet.”

*****************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, a non-profit getting injured Veterans driving and hunting, “Links to Freedom” –

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell “Dueling Banjos“. Steve passed away on March 14 at age 76 from prostate cancer. While the song is generally credited only to Eric, Steve played, too! It was a Grammy Award winner and hit #2 on the Billboard chart in 1973.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page