WSGW Morning Team Show: March 23, 2018

It’s Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

We apologize for being late with this post and being incomplete. We were undergoing some “maintenance” this morning, but should be back to normal now.

*****************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave had fun with Michigan’s big win in the Sweet Sixteen, especially the story of a former team student-manager now playing as a walk on and making the most of his appearance in the game. (runs 5:19)

*****************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave got into the just passed budget bill. (runs 5:13)

*****************************************************************

The neighborhood just got a little happier, peaceful, and more respectful…

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Mister Rogers was famous for sending good vibes with his kindly personality and folksy manner with kids. Now, some of the same kids who grew up watching Mr. Rogers can him can use him to send out greeting cards,

letters _ and even to pay bills. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, who starred in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The special “forever” stamp goes on sale starting today.

*****************************************************************

Charlie had some fun with the “global warming” and “climate change” activists. In New York, where there has to be lots of ’em, according to a CNN analyst , the city has experience a 5th straight winter of historic proportions. (runs 3:24)

I’m sure there are concerns we should have about the earth and temperatures, but I don’t think we are in danger and headed toward armageddon. We are using such a short term of data for a planet that’s been around for a long, long time. I remember in school the concern we were heading to another ice age!

*****************************************************************

Did you hear and see this very strange goal scored in the NHL…..

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward’s skate. Ward skated behind the net to play the puck midway through the first period Thursday night and didn’t notice the puck had lodged in his right skate . The play was not whistled dead and, after Ward returned to the net, his skate crossed the goal line . After a brief video review, the officials awarded a goal to the Coyotes. Gologoski was credited with the unassisted goal, his 10th of the season, at 8:27 of the first to cut Carolina’s lead to 2-1.

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, how to recognize a Veteran (especially the facial hair)

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Rick Astley “Never Gonna Give You Up“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Rick was Number One for 2 weeks, 30 years ago in 1998.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page