WSGW Morning Team Show: March 22, 2018

Welcome to Thursday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

One Week from Today is Opening Day for Detroit Tigers Baseball

12:45pm on WSGW 790am

Your Home for the Tigers for 51 Years

*****************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk about China and it’s new “social credit system”. You better behave or you could end up on a restricted list and lose access to transportation. (runs 4:21)

Here is one story about this from The Independent.

Here is another story from The Telegraph.

*****************************************************************

Brand New RocketGrab Launched! What a deal!

*****************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk with voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, as the Spirit prepare to play Sault Ste. Marie in the first round starting Friday.

podcast posted by 8am

*****************************************************************

*****************************************************************

*****************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, Veterans and VA loans – http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Eye-Thursday-3.mp3

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: George Benson “Turn Your Love Around“. He’s 75.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page