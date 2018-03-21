WSGW Morning Team Show: March 21, 2018
By Charlie Rood
|
Mar 21, 2018 @ 5:01 AM

Your Wednesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

*****************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie finds another story in the never ending examples of a “business not allowed to do business according to the discrimination of local government officials”.   San Francisco supervisors have voted to ban the sale of fur.   Charlie describes the person we need to fight for the right to buy fur in San Fran!  (runs 6:00)
  ******************************************************************
  ******************************************************************

As far as insults go, this has got to be as mild as it gets…

BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian man faces a 160-euro ($197) fine for describing police officers as “smurfs” in a warning about speed checks posted on Facebook.

The Austria Press Agency reported Tuesday that authorities in Tyrol province imposed the fine on the man, whose name wasn’t released, for violating “public decency” by “defaming two police officers.”

The man’s post in a Facebook group alerted others to “two smurfs standing with lasers” on a local highway. A police officer who was also in the group filed a complaint.

The local Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper reported that the man maintains the term “smurfs” was meant as a harmless joke rather than an insult, and plans to defend himself at regional police headquarters.

  ******************************************************************
When winter weather is around, we always advise motorists to clean snow off your entire vehicle.    See what happens when a semi goes under an overpass with too much snow on top!
  ******************************************************************
WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”.   It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans.   This feature is produced by veterans.
Today,  Veterans appealing denied benefits –
  ******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Mungo Jerry “In the Summertime“.  Ray Dorset, the leader of Mungo Jerry, is 72.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 20, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: March 19, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: March 16, 2017 WSGW Morning Team Show: March 15, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: March 14, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: March 13, 2018
Comments