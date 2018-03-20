WSGW Morning Team Show: March 20, 2018

The First Day of Spring with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show (officially at 12:15pm)…..

*****************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about the pedestrian death involving a self-driving Uber vehicle. It’s a conversation we’ve had before, especially the question of the “acceptable risk” we take with these vehicles, and in life itself. (runs 5:56)

*****************************************************************

A Detroit Tigers favorite getting a special honor from when he played with the Los Angeles Dodgers:

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay tribute to one of

baseball’s most celebrated home runs by introducing a “Kirk Gibson seat” at

Dodger Stadium. The seat will be added in the right field pavilion at the spot where Gibson’s

game-ending homer landed during Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. The chair will be painted blue and feature Gibson’s signature, the team announced Monday. Tickets will cost $300 for a package that includes a companion seat, two

commemorative T-shirts and food and drink. The Dodgers will donate $200 from each purchase to the Kirk Gibson Foundation to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s research. “Kirk Gibson was part of one of the greatest moments in Dodger history, and

we’re thrilled to partner with Kirk to help him and his foundation raise funds

and awareness in fighting Parkinson’s disease,” Chief Marketing Officer Lon

Rosen said in a statement.

Click for video to remember the moment!

*****************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave had fun with a just released survey by Survata. It’s a list of the top 25 most recognized advertising slogans being used today. How many can you get? (runs 6:22)

*****************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave welcomed back Art following his visit with his wife to New Orleans. (run 6:14)

*****************************************************************

How about this, a Guinness World Record that isn’t too weird and strange. A World Record Rainbow! You can see video.

*****************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, a United States Medal of Honor Museum in Ireland – http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Eye-Tue-2.mp3

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Stray Cats “Rock This Town“. Drummer “Slim Jim” Phantom is 57. The Stray Cats just announced they will get back together to perform in Las Vegas on April 21.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page